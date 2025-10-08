Théâtre FAST Sedan

Théâtre FAST

Il y a quatre ans, en rangeant ma garde-robe, je retombe sur ce t-shirt blanc, acheté de manière un peu compulsive quelques années plus tôt. Il y a encore l’étiquette dessus. Je ne l’ai jamais porté . Point de départ d’une enquête pour aboutir à un spectacle drôle, ludique et touchant, dans lequel Didier Poiteaux et Olivier Lenel tentent de comprendre notre rapport aux vêtements dans cette société de consommation. Du plaisir bien réel de s’habiller au désastre social et écologique que cette surconsommation provoque, ils décortiquent les mécanismes de l’industrie de la fast fashion.Billetterie

English :

Four years ago, as I was tidying up my wardrobe, I came across this white t-shirt, bought compulsively a few years earlier. It still had the label on it. I’ve never worn it . The starting point for an investigation that leads to a funny, playful and touching show, in which Didier Poiteaux and Olivier Lenel try to understand our relationship with clothes in this consumer society. From the very real pleasure of dressing up to the social and ecological disaster caused by over-consumption, they dissect the mechanisms of the fast-fashion industry.Tickets

German :

Als ich vor vier Jahren meinen Kleiderschrank aufräumte, fiel mir dieses weiße T-Shirt wieder in die Hände, das ich ein paar Jahre zuvor zwanghaft gekauft hatte. Es hat immer noch das Etikett drauf. Ich habe es nie getragen. Ausgangspunkt einer Untersuchung, die zu einem witzigen, spielerischen und berührenden Stück führt, in dem Didier Poiteaux und Olivier Lenel versuchen, unsere Beziehung zur Kleidung in unserer Konsumgesellschaft zu verstehen. Von der realen Freude, sich zu kleiden, bis hin zu den sozialen und ökologischen Katastrophen, die dieser Überkonsum verursacht, nehmen sie die Mechanismen der Fast-Fashion-Industrie auseinander.Tickets

Italiano :

Quattro anni fa, mentre riordinavo il mio guardaroba, mi sono imbattuta in questa maglietta bianca che avevo comprato compulsivamente qualche anno prima. Aveva ancora l’etichetta. Non l’ho mai indossata . Questo è il punto di partenza di un’indagine che sfocia in uno spettacolo divertente, giocoso e commovente in cui Didier Poiteaux e Olivier Lenel cercano di capire il nostro rapporto con i vestiti in questa società del consumo. Dal piacere molto reale di vestirsi al disastro sociale ed ecologico che il consumo eccessivo provoca, i due artisti sviscerano i meccanismi dell’industria del fast-fashion.Tickets

Espanol :

Hace cuatro años, mientras ordenaba mi armario, encontré esta camiseta blanca que había comprado compulsivamente unos años antes. Todavía tenía la etiqueta. Nunca me la he puesto . Este es el punto de partida de una investigación que desemboca en un espectáculo divertido, lúdico y conmovedor en el que Didier Poiteaux y Olivier Lenel intentan comprender nuestra relación con la ropa en esta sociedad de consumo. Desde el verdadero placer de vestirse hasta el desastre social y ecológico que provoca el consumo excesivo, diseccionan los mecanismos de la industria de la moda rápida.Tickets

