THÉÂTRE FORUM ET SPECTACLE LA TALVERA Bédarieux

THÉÂTRE FORUM ET SPECTACLE LA TALVERA Bédarieux vendredi 3 avril 2026.

THÉÂTRE FORUM ET SPECTACLE LA TALVERA

1 Place Albert Thomas Bédarieux Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-03
fin : 2026-04-03

Date(s) :
2026-04-03

Vendredi 3 avril, salle Achille Bex à Bédarieux
18h30 théâtre forum autour des discriminations et des questions du genre
20h30 spectacle Les amours de Gabrielle à prix libre
Vendredi 3 avril, salle Achille Bex à Bédarieux
18h30 théâtre forum autour des discriminations et des questions du genre
20h30 spectacle Les amours de Gabrielle à prix libre   .

1 Place Albert Thomas Bédarieux 34600 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 95 59 59 

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English :

Friday April 3, salle Achille Bex, Bédarieux
6:30pm: forum theater on discrimination and gender issues
8:30pm: Les amours de Gabrielle show, free admission

L’événement THÉÂTRE FORUM ET SPECTACLE LA TALVERA Bédarieux a été mis à jour le 2026-03-23 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB

À voir aussi à Bédarieux (Hérault)