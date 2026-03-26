THÉÂTRE FORUM ET SPECTACLE LA TALVERA Bédarieux
THÉÂTRE FORUM ET SPECTACLE LA TALVERA Bédarieux vendredi 3 avril 2026.
THÉÂTRE FORUM ET SPECTACLE LA TALVERA
1 Place Albert Thomas Bédarieux Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-03
fin : 2026-04-03
Date(s) :
2026-04-03
Vendredi 3 avril, salle Achille Bex à Bédarieux
18h30 théâtre forum autour des discriminations et des questions du genre
20h30 spectacle Les amours de Gabrielle à prix libre
Vendredi 3 avril, salle Achille Bex à Bédarieux
18h30 théâtre forum autour des discriminations et des questions du genre
20h30 spectacle Les amours de Gabrielle à prix libre .
1 Place Albert Thomas Bédarieux 34600 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 95 59 59
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Friday April 3, salle Achille Bex, Bédarieux
6:30pm: forum theater on discrimination and gender issues
8:30pm: Les amours de Gabrielle show, free admission
L’événement THÉÂTRE FORUM ET SPECTACLE LA TALVERA Bédarieux a été mis à jour le 2026-03-23 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB
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