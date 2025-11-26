Théâtre Forum Rion-des-Landes

Théâtre Forum

Les élèves du collège Marie Curie vous proposent une représentation de Théâtre Forum.

Plusieurs thèmes seront mis en scène Fake news, endoctrinement, manipulation de l’information.

English :

Students from the Marie Curie secondary school are putting on a Forum Theater performance.

Several themes will be staged: Fake news, indoctrination, manipulation of information.

German : Théâtre Forum

Die Schülerinnen und Schüler des Collège Marie Curie bieten Ihnen eine Aufführung des Forumtheaters an.

Mehrere Themen werden auf die Bühne gebracht: Fake News, Indoktrination, Manipulation von Informationen.

Italiano :

Gli studenti della scuola secondaria Marie Curie stanno mettendo in scena uno spettacolo di Teatro Forum.

Verranno messi in scena diversi temi: fake news, indottrinamento, manipolazione dell’informazione.

Espanol : Théâtre Forum

Los alumnos del instituto Marie Curie organizan una representación de Teatro Fórum.

Se pondrán en escena varios temas: noticias falsas, adoctrinamiento, manipulación de la información.

