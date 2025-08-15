Théâtre Frédéric Cie Verticale Neufchâteau

Théâtre Frédéric Cie Verticale Neufchâteau jeudi 7 mai 2026.

Théâtre Frédéric Cie Verticale

1 rue Louis Regnault Neufchâteau Vosges

Frédéric, la trentaine, prend le bus tout seul, il a le droit de vote, un compte en banque, un travail à l’usine de chewing-gum, un tout petit salaire. Il aime Sarkozy et Johnny Hallyday. Il est amoureux. Plus que tout au monde, il veut épouser Anissa et devenir papa.

Mais Frédéric et Anissa sont atteints de pathologies qui les laissent avec une déficience intellectuelle, donc en situation de handicap . Les parents de Frédéric, divorcés, ne sont pas d’accord sur comment réagir à leur désir.

À travers la quête du père à guider son fils, au mieux, le texte aborde les joies, les peines et les aspirations des personnes en situation de handicap mental.

Quelle vie peuvent-elles espérer avoir ?

Quel impact pour leur entourage ?

A partir de 14 ans.Tout public

1 rue Louis Regnault Neufchâteau 88300 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 94 99 50 trait-dunion@ccov.fr

English :

Frédéric, in his thirties, takes the bus alone. He has the right to vote, a bank account, a job at a chewing-gum factory and a very small salary. He loves Sarkozy and Johnny Hallyday. He’s in love. More than anything else in the world, he wants to marry Anissa and become a father.

But Frédéric and Anissa suffer from pathologies that leave them intellectually impaired and therefore « handicapped ». Frédéric?s divorced parents are at odds over how to respond to their desire.

Through the father?s quest to guide his son to the best of his ability, the text touches on the joys, sorrows and aspirations of people with mental disabilities.

What kind of life can they hope to have?

What impact will it have on those around them?

Ages 14 and up.

German :

Frédéric, Mitte 30, fährt allein mit dem Bus. Er hat das Wahlrecht, ein Bankkonto, einen Job in der Kaugummifabrik und ein sehr geringes Gehalt. Er mag Sarkozy und Johnny Hallyday. Er ist verliebt. Mehr als alles andere auf der Welt will er Anissa heiraten und Vater werden.

Aber Frédéric und Anissa haben Pathologien, die sie mit einer intellektuellen Beeinträchtigung zurücklassen, also in einer « Behindertensituation ». Die geschiedenen Eltern von Frédéric sind sich nicht einig, wie sie auf ihren Wunsch reagieren sollen.

Anhand der Suche des Vaters, seinen Sohn so gut wie möglich zu führen, behandelt der Text die Freuden, den Kummer und die Sehnsüchte von Menschen mit geistigen Behinderungen.

Welches Leben können sie sich erhoffen?

Welche Auswirkungen haben sie auf ihre Umgebung?

Ab 14 Jahren.

Italiano :

Frédéric, trentenne, prende l’autobus da solo, ha il diritto di voto, un conto in banca, un lavoro in una fabbrica di gomme da masticare e uno stipendio molto basso. Ama Sarkozy e Johnny Hallyday. È innamorato. Più di ogni altra cosa al mondo, vuole sposare Anissa e diventare padre.

Ma Frédéric e Anissa sono affetti da patologie che li rendono intellettualmente disabili e quindi « invalidi ». I genitori di Frédéric, divorziati, non sono d’accordo su come rispondere al loro desiderio.

Attraverso la ricerca del padre di guidare il figlio nel miglior modo possibile, il testo esplora le gioie, i dolori e le aspirazioni delle persone con disabilità intellettiva.

Che tipo di vita possono sperare di avere?

Che impatto avrà su chi li circonda?

Dai 14 anni in su.

Espanol :

Frédéric, treintañero, toma solo el autobús. Tiene derecho a voto, una cuenta bancaria, un trabajo en una fábrica de chicles y un sueldo muy pequeño. Le encantan Sarkozy y Johnny Hallyday. Está enamorado. Lo que más desea en el mundo es casarse con Anissa y ser padre.

Pero Frédéric y Anissa sufren patologías que los dejan intelectualmente discapacitados. Los padres de Frédéric, divorciados, no se ponen de acuerdo sobre cómo responder a su deseo.

A través de la búsqueda del padre para guiar a su hijo lo mejor posible, el texto explora las alegrías, las penas y las aspiraciones de las personas con discapacidad intelectual.

¿Qué tipo de vida pueden esperar tener?

¿Qué impacto tendrá en quienes les rodean?

A partir de 14 años.

