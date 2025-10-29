Théâtre Halloween Party Comédie La Rochelle La Rochelle
Théâtre Halloween Party Comédie La Rochelle La Rochelle mercredi 29 octobre 2025.
Théâtre Halloween Party
Comédie La Rochelle 18 Rue Rambaud La Rochelle Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 12 – 12 – EUR
Tarif réduit
Tarif Site internet uniquement
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-29
fin : 2025-11-01
Date(s) :
2025-10-29
Le Manoir s’éveille sous un étrange sortilège… suivez Eifel le Magicien pour une aventure où la magie rencontre les monstres d’Halloween !
.
Comédie La Rochelle 18 Rue Rambaud La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 28 78 70 comedielarochelle@gmail.com
English : Theater Halloween Party
The Manor is awakening under a strange spell? follow Eifel the Magician on an adventure where magic meets Halloween monsters!
German : Theater Halloween Party
Folge Eifel dem Zauberer auf ein Abenteuer, in dem Magie auf Halloween-Monster trifft!
Italiano :
Il maniero si sta risvegliando sotto uno strano incantesimo? Seguite Eifel il Mago in un’avventura dove la magia incontra i mostri di Halloween!
Espanol : Teatro Halloween Party
La Mansión despierta bajo un extraño hechizo… ¡sigue a Eifel el Mago en una aventura donde la magia se encuentra con los monstruos de Halloween!
L’événement Théâtre Halloween Party La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2025-10-18 par Nous La Rochelle