Théâtre Halloween Party Comédie La Rochelle La Rochelle

Tarif : 12 – 12 – EUR

Début : 2025-10-29

fin : 2025-11-01

2025-10-29

Le Manoir s’éveille sous un étrange sortilège… suivez Eifel le Magicien pour une aventure où la magie rencontre les monstres d’Halloween !

Comédie La Rochelle 18 Rue Rambaud La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine

English : Theater Halloween Party

The Manor is awakening under a strange spell? follow Eifel the Magician on an adventure where magic meets Halloween monsters!

German : Theater Halloween Party

Folge Eifel dem Zauberer auf ein Abenteuer, in dem Magie auf Halloween-Monster trifft!

Italiano :

Il maniero si sta risvegliando sotto uno strano incantesimo? Seguite Eifel il Mago in un’avventura dove la magia incontra i mostri di Halloween!

Espanol : Teatro Halloween Party

La Mansión despierta bajo un extraño hechizo… ¡sigue a Eifel el Mago en una aventura donde la magia se encuentra con los monstruos de Halloween!

