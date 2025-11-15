Théâtre Huit femmes Rodez

Rue Sarrus Rodez Aveyron

Tarif : – – EUR

Début : Samedi 2025-11-15

fin : 2026-01-17

2025-11-15 2025-12-13 2026-01-17 2026-03-14

Stichomythie & Compagnies présente Huit Femmes , mis en scène par Fabien AUSTRUY Fabien Austruy et chorégraphié par Edwina COSTECALDE Edwina Costecalde.

Elles sont 8. Elles ont chacune un secret.

Et l’une d’entre elles est coupable… Mais laquelle ?

Le temps presse.

Un conseil prenez votre téléphone avant qu’il ne soit trop tard…

Réservations au 06 74 13 64 34. 6 .

Rue Sarrus Rodez 12000 Aveyron Occitanie

English :

Stichomythie & Compagnies presents « Huit Femmes », directed by Fabien AUSTRUY Fabien Austruy and choreographed by Edwina COSTECALDE Edwina Costecalde.

German :

Stichomythie & Compagnies präsentiert « Huit Femmes », inszeniert von Fabien AUSTRUY Fabien Austruy und choreografiert von Edwina COSTECALDE Edwina Costecalde.

Italiano :

Stichomythie & Compagnies presenta « Huit Femmes », diretto da Fabien AUSTRUY Fabien Austruy e coreografato da Edwina COSTECALDE Edwina Costecalde.

Espanol :

Stichomythie & Compagnies presenta « Huit Femmes », dirigida por Fabien AUSTRUY Fabien Austruy y coreografiada por Edwina COSTECALDE Edwina Costecalde.

