Théâtre I will survive Carré Léon Gaumont Sainte-Maxime

Chaque nouvelle création des Chiens de Navarre comporte son lot de surprises.

English : Theater I will survive

Each new creation by the Chiens de Navarre brings its share of surprises. I Will Survive is no exception to the rule, which echoes the major issues of our time—today, the judicial system—through the prism of theater… and excess. It’s impossible not to succumb to their devastating humor, as their view of society is so disturbingly acute. Once again, the dogs are unleashed !



Precise, ferocious, chilling, absurd, cynical, the shows of the Chiens de Navarre leave no one indifferent. Les Armoires normandes or, more recently, La Vie est une fête, remain forever etched in our memories. With I will survive, a new adventure begins! Imagine a courtroom where two trials are underway: on one side, a woman accused of brutally killing her husband after suffering years of physical and sexual violence; on the other, a famous comedian who made an unfortunate joke about violence against women during one of his radio shows. In less time than you can realize it, you are teleported into a courtroom charged with judging two cases that indirectly intersect. Two fictional trials inspired by real events examined under the microscope by Jean-Christophe Meurisse’s troupe, the objects of their skillfully measured excesses, which make us laugh as much as they make us think.



Warning: This show addresses the subject of domestic and sexual violence and includes a shocking scene, treated directly and without humor.

This show is not recommended for children under 16.

German :

Jede neue Kreation der Chiens de Navarre bringt eine Reihe von Überraschungen mit sich.

Italiano : Teatro Sopravviverò

Ogni nuova creazione dei Chiens de Navarre porta con sé una dose di sorprese. I Will Survive non fa eccezione alla regola, che riecheggia i grandi temi del nostro tempo oggi, il sistema giudiziario attraverso il prisma del teatro… e degli eccessi. È impossibile non soccombere al loro umorismo devastante, tanto è inquietante la loro visione della società. Ancora una volta, i cani sono scatenati !



Precisi, feroci, agghiaccianti, assurdi, cinici, gli spettacoli dei Chiens de Navarre non lasciano nessuno indifferente. Les Armoires normandes o, più di recente, La Vie est une fête, rimangono impressi per sempre nei nostri ricordi. Con I will survive, inizia una nuova avventura! Immaginate un’aula di tribunale in cui sono in corso due processi: da una parte, una donna accusata di aver brutalmente ucciso il marito dopo aver subito anni di violenza fisica e sessuale; dall’altra, un famoso comico che ha fatto una battuta infelice sulla violenza contro le donne durante una delle sue trasmissioni radiofoniche. In men che non si dica, venite teletrasportati in un’aula di tribunale incaricata di giudicare due casi che si intersecano indirettamente. Due processi di fantasia ispirati a eventi reali esaminati al microscopio dalla troupe di Jean-Christophe Meurisse, oggetto dei loro eccessi abilmente misurati, che ci fanno ridere tanto quanto riflettere.



Attenzione: questo spettacolo affronta il tema della violenza domestica e sessuale e include una scena scioccante, trattata in modo diretto e privo di umorismo.

Questo spettacolo non è consigliato ai minori di 16 anni.

Espanol :

Cada nueva creación de Les Chiens de Navarre está llena de sorpresas.

