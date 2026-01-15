THEATRE IMPRO AVEC LES BARJOTS NISTOS Nistos

THEATRE IMPRO AVEC LES BARJOTS

NISTOS 5 Route de l'Arize Nistos Hautes-Pyrénées

2026-02-21 20:00:00

fin : 2026-02-21

2026-02-21

La représentation de théâtre d’improvisation avec les Barjots promet d’être un moment de détente et de rires. Avec une ambiance chaleureuse et légère, vous pourrez profiter de la créativité de cette troupe d’artistes amateurs à Lannemezan. Entre improvisations, chants, sketchs et clowns, il y en aura pour tous les goûts. N’hésitez pas à venir passer un bon moment et vous laisser emporter par leur imagination !

Au menu dalh de lentilles corail au lait de coco et pesto menthe noisette.

NISTOS 5 Route de l’Arize Nistos 65150 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 7 76 87 85 25

English :

An improv theater performance with Les Barjots promises to be a moment of relaxation and laughter. In a warm, light-hearted atmosphere, you can enjoy the creativity of this troupe of amateur artists in Lannemezan. With improvisations, songs, sketches and clowns, there’s something for everyone. Don’t hesitate to come and have a good time, and let your imagination carry you away!

On the menu: coral lentil dalh with coconut milk and hazelnut mint pesto.

