Théâtre Inconnu à cette adresse Carré Léon Gaumont Sainte-Maxime

Le comédien Jean-Pierre Darroussin et le chroniqueur et humoriste Stéphane Guillon se glissent dans la peau des deux héros du chef-d’œuvre de l’écrivaine américaine Katherine Kressmann Taylor.

English : Theater: Unknown at this address

Actor Jean-Pierre Darroussin and columnist and comedian Stéphane Guillon take on the roles of the two heroes of the masterpiece by American writer Katherine Kressmann Taylor.



A face-off that sparks, thanks to Jérémie Lippmann’s subtle direction, powerful script, and breathtaking performances.

No frills or decorum: everything here resides in the power of the text and the accuracy of two actors no one imagined on stage together. Jean-Pierre Darroussin, as Max Eisenstein, and Stéphane Guillon as Martin Schulse, correspond to the time of the rise of Nazism. One is an American Jew, the other German. As their letters unfold, the tone becomes harsher between the two friends, soon separated by everything. Their heartbreaking duel brings to the surface their respective anxieties, their torments, and their anger as the moment comes when fascist ideology infiltrates the hearts of men.



German :

Der Schauspieler Jean-Pierre Darroussin und der Kolumnist und Humorist Stéphane Guillon schlüpfen in die Rolle der beiden Helden des Meisterwerks der amerikanischen Schriftstellerin Katherine Kressmann Taylor.

Italiano : Teatro: Sconosciuto a questo indirizzo

L’attore Jean-Pierre Darroussin e il giornalista e comico Stéphane Guillon interpretano i ruoli dei due eroi del capolavoro della scrittrice americana Katherine Kressmann Taylor.



Uno scontro che accende le menti, grazie alla regia sottile di Jérémie Lippmann, alla sceneggiatura potente e alle interpretazioni mozzafiato.

Niente fronzoli o decoro: tutto qui risiede nella potenza del testo e nella precisione di due attori che nessuno avrebbe mai immaginato insieme sul palco. Jean-Pierre Darroussin, nei panni di Max Eisenstein, e Stéphane Guillon in quelli di Martin Schulse, corrispondono all’epoca dell’ascesa del nazismo. Uno è un ebreo americano, l’altro tedesco. Man mano che le loro lettere si susseguono, il tono si fa più aspro tra i due amici, presto separati da tutto. Il loro straziante duello fa emergere le rispettive ansie, i loro tormenti e la loro rabbia, mentre giunge il momento in cui l’ideologia fascista si infiltra nei cuori degli uomini.



In una scenografia al tempo stesso creativa e sobria il video e le luci creano scene toccanti la raffinata interpretazione dei due attori fa miracoli, lasciando ampio spazio al’emergere della fragilità umana. E ascoltare un testo che, pubblicato nel 1938, non cessa di interrogarci: Chi è buono, chi è cattivo? Cosa avremmo fatto noi al loro posto? Il coraggio è sufficiente per contrastare la corrente? Quando quando l’orrore se abbatte, il perdono è preferibile alla vendetta?

Espanol :

El actor Jean-Pierre Darroussin y el columnista y humorista Stéphane Guillon se meten en la piel de los dos héroes de la obra maestra de la escritora estadounidense Katherine Kressmann Taylor.

