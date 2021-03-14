THÉÂTRE LA CLIENTE PAR LES TRÉTEAUX STÉPHANOIS 17 Avenue Général Joseph Santraille Le Boulou

THÉÂTRE LA CLIENTE PAR LES TRÉTEAUX STÉPHANOIS

THÉÂTRE LA CLIENTE PAR LES TRÉTEAUX STÉPHANOIS 17 Avenue Général Joseph Santraille Le Boulou samedi 14 mars 2026.

THÉÂTRE LA CLIENTE PAR LES TRÉTEAUX STÉPHANOIS

17 Avenue Général Joseph Santraille . Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 12 – 12 – 12

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-14 21:00:00
fin : 2026-03-14

Date(s) :
2026-03-14

Le samedi 14 mars à 21h
Cinéma Le Majestic

Représentation théâtrale par la troupe des Tréteaux Stéphanois La cliente
Une pièce fantaisiste et décalée
La cliente .
Deux paysannes vont consulter Madame IRMA mais tout ne va pas de passer …
  .

17 Avenue Général Joseph Santraille . Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Saturday, March 14 at 9 p.m
Cinema Le Majestic

Theatrical performance by the Tréteaux Stéphanois troupe La cliente (The Customer)
A whimsical, offbeat play
La cliente .
Two peasant women go to consult Madame IRMA, but things don’t go smoothly …

L’événement THÉÂTRE LA CLIENTE PAR LES TRÉTEAUX STÉPHANOIS Le Boulou a été mis à jour le 2026-02-24 par CDT66