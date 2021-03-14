THÉÂTRE LA CLIENTE PAR LES TRÉTEAUX STÉPHANOIS 17 Avenue Général Joseph Santraille Le Boulou
Tarif : 12 – 12 – 12
Début : 2026-03-14 21:00:00
Le samedi 14 mars à 21h
Représentation théâtrale par la troupe des Tréteaux Stéphanois La cliente
Une pièce fantaisiste et décalée
Deux paysannes vont consulter Madame IRMA mais tout ne va pas de passer …
17 Avenue Général Joseph Santraille . Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie
English :
Saturday, March 14 at 9 p.m
Theatrical performance by the Tréteaux Stéphanois troupe La cliente (The Customer)
A whimsical, offbeat play
Two peasant women go to consult Madame IRMA, but things don’t go smoothly …
