THÉÂTRE LA CLIENTE PAR LES TRÉTEAUX STÉPHANOIS

17 Avenue Général Joseph Santraille . Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2026-03-14 21:00:00

fin : 2026-03-14

Date(s) :

2026-03-14

Le samedi 14 mars à 21h

Cinéma Le Majestic

Représentation théâtrale par la troupe des Tréteaux Stéphanois La cliente

Une pièce fantaisiste et décalée

La cliente .

Deux paysannes vont consulter Madame IRMA mais tout ne va pas de passer …

.

17 Avenue Général Joseph Santraille . Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie

English :

Saturday, March 14 at 9 p.m

Cinema Le Majestic

Theatrical performance by the Tréteaux Stéphanois troupe La cliente (The Customer)

A whimsical, offbeat play

La cliente .

Two peasant women go to consult Madame IRMA, but things don’t go smoothly …

