Théâtre Le Comte de Monte Cristo La Tréfilerie La Couronne

La Tréfilerie 1 Allée des Sports La Couronne Charente

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR

Début : 2025-09-30

fin : 2025-09-30

2025-09-30 2025-10-01

Edmond Dantès a subi une injustice et a été enfermé pendant près de vingt ans au château d’If. Quand enfin il réussit à s’échapper, devenu Comte de Monte Cristo et fabuleusement riche, il fait tout pour se venger.

La Tréfilerie 1 Allée des Sports La Couronne 16400 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 66 22 45 theatreenaction16@gmail.com

English :

Edmond Dantès has suffered an injustice and been locked up for almost twenty years in the Château d?If. When he finally managed to escape, he became Count of Monte Cristo and fabulously rich, and did everything in his power to take revenge.

German :

Edmond Dantes wurde Unrecht getan und fast zwanzig Jahre lang im Château d’If eingesperrt. Als ihm schließlich die Flucht gelingt, setzt er als Graf von Monte Christo und sagenhaft reicher Mann alles daran, sich zu rächen.

Italiano :

Edmond Dantès ha subito un’ingiustizia ed è stato rinchiuso per quasi vent’anni nel Castello d’If. Quando finalmente è riuscito a fuggire, ora Conte di Montecristo e favolosamente ricco, ha fatto di tutto per vendicarsi.

Espanol :

Edmond Dantès ha sufrido una injusticia y ha estado encerrado durante casi veinte años en el castillo de If. Cuando por fin logra escapar, convertido en el Conde de Montecristo y fabulosamente rico, hace todo lo posible por vengarse.

