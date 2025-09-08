Théâtre le goût du bonheur Rue Jules Ferry Raon-l’Étape

Théâtre le goût du bonheur Rue Jules Ferry Raon-l’Étape samedi 14 mars 2026.

Théâtre le goût du bonheur

Rue Jules Ferry Halle aux Blés Raon-l’Étape Vosges

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-03-14 20:30:00

fin : 2026-03-14 22:30:00

2026-03-14

Une pièce de Bruno Druart et Patrick Angonin mise en scène par Olivier Macé. Avec Tonya Kinzinger, Thierry Beccaro et Sylvain Boccara.

Margot et Alexandre s’aiment depuis toujours, mais entre elle, son caractère exigeant et son tempérament de feu et lui, arrogant et de mauvaise foi, chaque rencontre tourne rapidement à l’affrontement. Lui, récemment veuf, et elle, éternelle célibataire, pourraient enfin se rapprocher … si seulement ils arrivaient à se parler sans s’écharper !

Heureusement, Benjamin, le fils bienveillant de Margot, est déterminé à jouer les entremetteurs. Son objectif ? Faire éclater les non-dits ey aider ces deux êtres aussi sensibles qu’excentriques à se dévoiler sous leur meilleur jour. Dans une ambiance à la fois tendre et virevoltante, « le goût du bonheur vous promet des éclats de rire et des moments d’émotion. Portée par un duo d’acteurs incroyablement complices, cette comédie romantique est une invitation à croire que, malgré les obstacles, l’amour finit toujours par triompher.Adultes

Rue Jules Ferry Halle aux Blés Raon-l’Étape 88110 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 51 04 02 LesAmisRaonnaisDuTheatre@gmail.com

English :

A play by Bruno Druart and Patrick Angonin, directed by Olivier Macé. With Tonya Kinzinger, Thierry Beccaro and Sylvain Boccara.

Margot and Alexandre have always loved each other, but between her demanding nature and fiery temperament and his arrogant, bad-faith attitude, every encounter quickly turns into a confrontation. He, recently widowed, and she, eternally single, could finally be getting closer… if only they could talk to each other without falling out!

Fortunately, Margot’s benevolent son Benjamin is determined to play matchmaker. His goal? To break the silence and help these two sensitive and eccentric people reveal their true selves. In an atmosphere that’s both tender and twirling, « le goût du bonheur » promises you laughter and moments of emotion. Carried along by a duo of actors in incredible complicity, this romantic comedy is an invitation to believe that, despite the obstacles, love always triumphs in the end.

German :

Ein Stück von Bruno Druart und Patrick Angonin unter der Regie von Olivier Macé. Mit Tonya Kinzinger, Thierry Beccaro und Sylvain Boccara.

Margot und Alexandre lieben sich schon ihr ganzes Leben lang, aber zwischen ihr, ihrem anspruchsvollen Charakter und ihrem feurigen Temperament und ihm, der arrogant und schlecht gelaunt ist, wird jede Begegnung schnell zur Konfrontation. Er, seit kurzem Witwer, und sie, ewiger Junggeselle, könnten sich endlich näherkommen … wenn sie es nur schaffen würden, miteinander zu reden, ohne sich gegenseitig zu zerfleischen!

Zum Glück ist Benjamin, Margots wohlwollender Sohn, entschlossen, als Vermittler zu fungieren. Was ist sein Ziel? Das Unausgesprochene aufbrechen und diesen beiden ebenso sensiblen wie exzentrischen Menschen helfen, sich von ihrer besten Seite zu zeigen. In einer zärtlichen und zugleich flirrenden Atmosphäre verspricht « Der Geschmack des Glücks » Lachsalven und bewegende Momente. Die romantische Komödie, die von einem unglaublich komplizierten Schauspielerduo getragen wird, ist eine Einladung, daran zu glauben, dass die Liebe trotz aller Hindernisse am Ende immer triumphiert.

Italiano :

Opera di Bruno Druart e Patrick Angonin, regia di Olivier Macé. Con Tonya Kinzinger, Thierry Beccaro e Sylvain Boccara.

Margot e Alexandre si amano da sempre, ma tra il carattere esigente e il temperamento focoso di lei e la natura arrogante e disonesta di lui, ogni incontro si trasforma rapidamente in uno scontro. Lui, vedovo da poco, e lei, eternamente single, potrebbero finalmente avvicinarsi… se solo riuscissero a parlarsi senza litigare!

Fortunatamente Benjamin, il benevolo figlio di Margot, è deciso a fare da sensale. Il suo obiettivo? Rompere il silenzio e aiutare queste due persone sensibili ed eccentriche a rivelarsi al meglio. In un’atmosfera al tempo stesso tenera e frizzante, « Le goût du bonheur » promette risate e momenti di commozione. Portata in scena da un duo di attori incredibilmente complementari, questa commedia romantica è un invito a credere che, nonostante gli ostacoli, alla fine l’amore trionfa sempre.

Espanol :

Una obra de Bruno Druart y Patrick Angonin, dirigida por Olivier Macé. Con Tonya Kinzinger, Thierry Beccaro y Sylvain Boccara.

Margot y Alexandre siempre se han amado, pero entre el carácter exigente y fogoso de ella y la naturaleza arrogante y deshonesta de él, cada encuentro se convierte rápidamente en un enfrentamiento. Él, recién enviudado, y ella, eternamente soltera, podrían por fin acercarse… ¡si pudieran hablarse sin pelearse!

Afortunadamente, Benjamin, el benévolo hijo de Margot, está decidido a hacer de casamentero. ¿Su objetivo? Romper el silencio y ayudar a estas dos personas sensibles y excéntricas a revelar lo mejor de sí mismas. En una atmósfera a la vez tierna y giratoria, « Le goût du bonheur » le promete risas y momentos de emoción. Llevada por un dúo de actores increíblemente cómplices, esta comedia romántica es una invitación a creer que, a pesar de los obstáculos, al final el amor siempre triunfa.

