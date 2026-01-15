Théâtre Le grand tumulte

Pôle culturel 18, rue Jean Jaurès Donchery Ardennes

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Tarif groupes (à partir de 3 personnes)

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-01-20

fin : 2026-01-20

Date(s) :

2026-01-20

Récit, livre pop-up Sa Majesté Le Grand Tumulte 1er ne parvient pas à dormir…Alors le Petit Chambranlant tend l’oreille et multiplie les surveillances.Mais il a beau faire inspecter, calfeutrer le Palais et en appeler aux experts, personne ne parvient à identifier l’origine sonore de cette royale insomnie.Du Nord au Sud du pays, chacun s’accuse et ça dégénère…En partenariat avec l’association EC-CO.Dans le cadre du Petit festival des langues bien pendues.

.

Pôle culturel 18, rue Jean Jaurès Donchery 08350 Ardennes Grand Est +33 3 24 26 00 89

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Story, pop-up book: His Majesty the Great Tumult 1st can?t sleep… So the Little Chamberlain puts his ear to the ground and steps in to keep an eye on things.But no matter how much he inspects, seals off the Palace and calls in the experts, no one can pinpoint the sound source of this royal insomnia.From the North to the South of the country, everyone blames each other and things get out of hand… In partnership with the EC-CO association.as part of the Petit festival des langues bien pendues.

L’événement Théâtre Le grand tumulte Donchery a été mis à jour le 2026-01-12 par Ardennes Tourisme