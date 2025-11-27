Théâtre Le Petit Moussaillon Aurec-sur-Loire
Théâtre Le Petit Moussaillon Aurec-sur-Loire vendredi 28 novembre 2025.
Théâtre Le Petit Moussaillon
Maison des Associations Aurec-sur-Loire Haute-Loire
Début : 2025-11-28
fin : 2025-11-30
2025-11-28
La troupe du Petit Moussaillon organise son week-end théâtral.
Plus d’informations à venir.
Maison des Associations Aurec-sur-Loire 43110 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 77 35 26 55 amisduvieilaurec@gmail.com
English :
The Petit Moussaillon troupe organizes its theatrical weekend.
More information to come.
German :
Die Theatergruppe Petit Moussaillon organisiert ihr Theaterwochenende.
Weitere Informationen folgen.
Italiano :
La troupe del Petit Moussaillon sta organizzando il suo weekend teatrale.
Maggiori informazioni a breve.
Espanol :
La compañía Petit Moussaillon organiza su fin de semana de teatro.
Más información próximamente.
L’événement Théâtre Le Petit Moussaillon Aurec-sur-Loire a été mis à jour le 2025-10-29 par Office de Tourisme Loire Semène