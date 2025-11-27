Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Théâtre Le Petit Moussaillon Aurec-sur-Loire

Théâtre Le Petit Moussaillon

Maison des Associations Aurec-sur-Loire Haute-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-28
fin : 2025-11-30

Date(s) :
2025-11-28

La troupe du Petit Moussaillon organise son week-end théâtral.
Plus d’informations à venir.
Maison des Associations Aurec-sur-Loire 43110 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 77 35 26 55  amisduvieilaurec@gmail.com

English :

The Petit Moussaillon troupe organizes its theatrical weekend.
More information to come.

German :

Die Theatergruppe Petit Moussaillon organisiert ihr Theaterwochenende.
Weitere Informationen folgen.

Italiano :

La troupe del Petit Moussaillon sta organizzando il suo weekend teatrale.
Maggiori informazioni a breve.

Espanol :

La compañía Petit Moussaillon organiza su fin de semana de teatro.
Más información próximamente.

L’événement Théâtre Le Petit Moussaillon Aurec-sur-Loire a été mis à jour le 2025-10-29 par Office de Tourisme Loire Semène