Théâtre Le Prénom La Barroise Bar-le-Duc

Vincent (CARTMAN), la quarantaine triomphante, va être père pour la première fois. Invité à dîner chez Elisabeth et Pierre (JEAN LUC LEMOINE) , sa sœur et son beau-frère, il y retrouve Claude, un ami d’enfance.

En attendant l’arrivée d’Anna , sa jeune épouse éternellement en retard, on le presse de questions sur sa future paternité dans la bonne humeur générale…

Mais quand on demande à Vincent s’il a déjà choisi un prénom pour l’enfant à naître, sa réponse plonge la famille dans le chaos.

Avec: Cartman, Jean-Luc Lemoine, Aurélia Ciattoni, Laurence Pierre et François Raison

Pièce de: Matthieu Delaporte et Alexandre de la Patellière

Mise en scène: Eric Laugérias

Tarifs

– Carré Or 43€

– Catégorie 1 38€

– Catégorie 2 33€Tout public

33 .

La Barroise 85 Rue Ernest Bradfer Bar-le-Duc 55000 Meuse Grand Est +33 3 83 80 94 08

English :

Vincent (CARTMAN), a triumphant 40-something, is about to become a father for the first time. Invited to dinner at the home of Elisabeth and Pierre (JEAN LUC LEMOINE) , his sister and brother-in-law, he reunites with Claude, a childhood friend.

While awaiting the arrival of Anna, his eternally late young wife, he is pressed with questions about his impending fatherhood, all in good humor?

But when Vincent is asked if he has already chosen a name for his unborn child, his answer plunges the family into chaos.

With: Cartman, Jean-Luc Lemoine, Aurélia Ciattoni, Laurence Pierre and François Raison

Play by: Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre de la Patellière

Directed by: Eric Laugérias

Prices

– Carré Or: 43?

– Category 1: 38?

– Category 2: 33?

German :

Vincent (CARTMAN), ein Mann in den Vierzigern, wird zum ersten Mal Vater. Er ist zum Abendessen bei Elisabeth und Pierre (JEAN LUC LEMOINE) , seiner Schwester und seinem Schwager, eingeladen und trifft dort Claude, einen Freund aus Kindertagen.

Während er auf die Ankunft seiner ewig verspäteten Frau Anna wartet, wird er mit Fragen zu seiner bevorstehenden Vaterschaft gelöchert und alle sind gut gelaunt

Doch als Vincent gefragt wird, ob er schon einen Namen für sein ungeborenes Kind ausgesucht hat, stürzt seine Antwort die Familie ins Chaos.

Mit: Cartman, Jean-Luc Lemoine, Aurélia Ciattoni, Laurence Pierre und François Raison

Theaterstück von: Matthieu Delaporte und Alexandre de la Patellière

Regie: Eric Laugérias

Preise:

– Carré Or 43?

– Kategorie 1: 38?

– Kategorie 2: 33?

Italiano :

Vincent (CARTMAN), trionfante quarantenne, sta per diventare padre per la prima volta. Invitato a cena a casa di Elisabeth e Pierre (JEAN LUC LEMOINE), sua sorella e suo cognato, incontra Claude, un amico d’infanzia.

Nell’attesa dell’arrivo di Anna, la sua giovane moglie eternamente in ritardo, viene incalzato da domande sulla sua futura paternità in un’atmosfera generalmente bonaria?

Ma quando a Vincent viene chiesto se ha già scelto il nome del nascituro, la sua risposta getta la famiglia nel caos.

Con: Cartman, Jean-Luc Lemoine, Aurélia Ciattoni, Laurence Pierre e François Raison

Opera di: Matthieu Delaporte e Alexandre de la Patellière

Regia: Eric Laugérias

Biglietti

– Carré Or: 43?

– Categoria 1: 38?

– Categoria 2: 33?

Espanol :

Vincent (CARTMAN), un cuarentón triunfante, está a punto de ser padre por primera vez. Invitado a cenar a casa de Elisabeth y Pierre (JEAN LUC LEMOINE), su hermana y su cuñado, se encuentra con Claude, un amigo de la infancia.

Mientras espera la llegada de Anna, su joven esposa, eternamente retrasada, es acosado con preguntas sobre su futura paternidad en un ambiente generalmente de buen humor..

Pero cuando a Vincent le preguntan si ya ha elegido un nombre para su hijo nonato, su respuesta sume a la familia en el caos.

Con: Cartman, Jean-Luc Lemoine, Aurélia Ciattoni, Laurence Pierre y François Raison

Interpretada por: Matthieu Delaporte y Alexandre de la Patellière

Dirección: Eric Laugérias

Entradas

– Carré Or: 43?

– Categoría 1: 38?

– Categoría 2: 33?

