Théâtre Le Prénom O Lac (ex Palais des Congrès Sud Rhône-Alpes) Châteauneuf-sur-Isère

Théâtre Le Prénom

O Lac (ex Palais des Congrès Sud Rhône-Alpes) 430 Route du Lac Châteauneuf-sur-Isère Drôme

Tarif : 24 – 24 – 48.5 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-12 20:00:00

fin : 2026-03-12

Date(s) :

2026-03-12

Vincent, bientôt papa, dîne chez sa sœur et son beau-frère. La soirée se déroule dans la joie et la bonne humeur jusqu’à ce qu’il annonce le prénom de son enfant… la soirée prend alors une autre tournure…

.

O Lac (ex Palais des Congrès Sud Rhône-Alpes) 430 Route du Lac Châteauneuf-sur-Isère 26300 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 71 97 10 contact@o-lac.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Vincent, soon to be a father, is having dinner with his sister and brother-in-law. It’s a fun evening, until he announces the name of his child… and then the evening takes a different turn…

L’événement Théâtre Le Prénom Châteauneuf-sur-Isère a été mis à jour le 2025-08-23 par Valence Romans Tourisme