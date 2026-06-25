Théâtre Le Second Procès de Jehanne dite d’Arc Gorze
Théâtre Le Second Procès de Jehanne dite d’Arc Gorze samedi 11 juillet 2026.
Gorze
Théâtre Le Second Procès de Jehanne dite d’Arc
4 Place Beauvent Gorze Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
5
Tarif enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-07-11 20:00:00
fin : 2026-07-11 21:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-11
Le Second Procès de Jehanne dite d’Arc Un spectacle historique et captivant à ne pas manquer !
Plongez au cœur de l’un des épisodes les plus fascinants de l’histoire de France avec Le Second Procès de Jehanne dite d’Arc, une création de la Compagnie À Trois Branches, sur un texte de Thierry Dehayes.
À travers une mise en scène immersive et poignante, redécouvrez le destin hors du commun de Jehanne d’Arc lors du procès qui permit, vingt-cinq ans après sa condamnation, de réhabiliter sa mémoire et de rétablir la vérité.
Entre histoire, émotion et réflexion, ce spectacle vous invite à porter un regard nouveau sur celle qui demeure l’une des figures les plus emblématiques de notre patrimoine.Tout public
5 .
4 Place Beauvent Gorze 57680 Moselle Grand Est
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English :
The Second Trial of Joan of Arc? A captivating historical drama you won’t want to miss!
Immerse yourself in one of the most fascinating episodes in French history with The Second Trial of Joan of Arc, a production by the Compagnie Trois Branches, based on a script by Thierry Dehayes.
Through an immersive and poignant production, rediscover the extraordinary fate of Joan of Arc during the trialthat, twenty-five years after her conviction, led to the rehabilitation of her memory and the restoration of the truth.
Combining history, %E9motion, and reflection, this production invites you %E0 to take a fresh look at the woman who remains one of the most iconic figures of our heritage.
L’événement Théâtre Le Second Procès de Jehanne dite d’Arc Gorze a été mis à jour le 2026-06-25 par OT PONT A MOUSSON