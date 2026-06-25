Gorze

Théâtre Le Second Procès de Jehanne dite d’Arc

4 Place Beauvent Gorze Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

5

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-07-11 20:00:00

fin : 2026-07-11 21:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-11

Le Second Procès de Jehanne dite d’Arc Un spectacle historique et captivant à ne pas manquer !

Plongez au cœur de l’un des épisodes les plus fascinants de l’histoire de France avec Le Second Procès de Jehanne dite d’Arc, une création de la Compagnie À Trois Branches, sur un texte de Thierry Dehayes.

À travers une mise en scène immersive et poignante, redécouvrez le destin hors du commun de Jehanne d’Arc lors du procès qui permit, vingt-cinq ans après sa condamnation, de réhabiliter sa mémoire et de rétablir la vérité.

Entre histoire, émotion et réflexion, ce spectacle vous invite à porter un regard nouveau sur celle qui demeure l’une des figures les plus emblématiques de notre patrimoine.Tout public

5 .

4 Place Beauvent Gorze 57680 Moselle Grand Est

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Second Trial of Joan of Arc? A captivating historical drama you won’t want to miss!

Immerse yourself in one of the most fascinating episodes in French history with The Second Trial of Joan of Arc, a production by the Compagnie Trois Branches, based on a script by Thierry Dehayes.

Through an immersive and poignant production, rediscover the extraordinary fate of Joan of Arc during the trialthat, twenty-five years after her conviction, led to the rehabilitation of her memory and the restoration of the truth.

Combining history, %E9motion, and reflection, this production invites you %E0 to take a fresh look at the woman who remains one of the most iconic figures of our heritage.

L’événement Théâtre Le Second Procès de Jehanne dite d’Arc Gorze a été mis à jour le 2026-06-25 par OT PONT A MOUSSON