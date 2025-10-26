Théâtre L’envol du moineau- Pouilly en Auxois Pouilly-en-Auxois
Espace Patriarche, salle 404 Pouilly-en-Auxois Côte-d’Or
Début : 2025-10-26 15:00:00
fin : 2025-10-26 17:00:00
2025-10-26
Spectacle théâtral, musical et fantaisiste, autour de l’œuvre de Georges Courteline, auteur comique du 19e siècle, qui décrit les mœurs de la Belle Epoque avec un humour corrosif et sans concession !
Durée 2h avec entracte
Participation libre au chapeau .
Espace Patriarche, salle 404 Pouilly-en-Auxois 21320 Côte-d’Or Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 80 90 64 05 bibliotheque@pouillyenauxois.fr
