THÉÂTRE – « LES BELLES-SŒURS » CINÉ GET Revel
jeudi 24 septembre 2026 · CINÉ GET · Revel
Informations pratiques
Revel
THÉÂTRE – « LES BELLES-SŒURS »
CINÉ GET 38 Rue Georges Sabo Revel Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-24 21:00:00
fin : 2026-09-24
Date(s) :
2026-09-24
Venez partager un dîner de famille… où les sourires de façade cachent des vérités qui brûlent !
Une soirée pleine d’humour et de rebondissements que vous n’êtes pas prêts d’oublier ! .
CINÉ GET 38 Rue Georges Sabo Revel 31250 Haute-Garonne Occitanie harlequin31250.contact@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come share a family dinner—where the fake smiles hide burning truths!
L’événement THÉÂTRE – « LES BELLES-SŒURS » Revel a été mis à jour le 2026-09-11 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
À voir aussi à Revel (Haute-Garonne)
- VISITE DE LA MINOTERIE DE MONTCAUSSON Revel 16 septembre 2026
- ATELIER – CRÉE TON BATEAU ET EMBARQUE AVEC DANIÈLE BOUCON LE RÉSERVOIR Revel 16 septembre 2026
- MUB – EXPOSITIONS FIBRES, MATIÈRE(S), MOUVEMENTS / KOKESHI MUSÉE DU BOIS ET DE LA MARQUETERIE Revel 17 septembre 2026
- THÉ DANSANT SALLE CLAUDE NOUGARO Revel 17 septembre 2026
- VERNISSAGE – MUB – EXPOSITIONS FIBRES, MATIÈRE(S), MOUVEMENTS / KOKESHI MUSÉE DU BOIS ET DE LA MARQUETERIE Revel 17 septembre 2026