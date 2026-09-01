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AGENDA · Revel

THÉÂTRE – « LES BELLES-SŒURS » CINÉ GET Revel

jeudi 24 septembre 2026 · CINÉ GET · Revel

Informations pratiques

Début
jeudi 24 septembre 2026
Fin
jeudi 24 septembre 2026
Heure de début
21:00:00
Lieu
CINÉ GET
Adresse
38 Rue Georges Sabo
Ville
31250 Revel
Département
Haute-Garonne
Tarif

Revel

THÉÂTRE – « LES BELLES-SŒURS »

CINÉ GET 38 Rue Georges Sabo Revel Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-24 21:00:00
fin : 2026-09-24

Date(s) :
2026-09-24

Venez partager un dîner de famille… où les sourires de façade cachent des vérités qui brûlent !
Une soirée pleine d’humour et de rebondissements que vous n’êtes pas prêts d’oublier !   .

CINÉ GET 38 Rue Georges Sabo Revel 31250 Haute-Garonne Occitanie   harlequin31250.contact@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come share a family dinner—where the fake smiles hide burning truths!

L’événement THÉÂTRE – « LES BELLES-SŒURS » Revel a été mis à jour le 2026-09-11 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

À voir aussi à Revel (Haute-Garonne)