Théâtre Les faux airs Sylvain Vanstaevel & Steeve Doom La Cigale de Royan Royan

Théâtre Les faux airs Sylvain Vanstaevel & Steeve Doom

La Cigale de Royan 79 avenue de la Grande Conche Royan Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 18 – 18 – 18 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-21 20:30:00

fin : 2025-11-21

Date(s) :

2025-11-21

Les faux airs , mise en scène par Pascal Marey, texte de Sylvain Vanstaevel et Stéphane De Clerck, interprétation par Sylvain Vanstaevel et Steeve Doom.

.

La Cigale de Royan 79 avenue de la Grande Conche Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 78 44 64 11 contact@lacigalederoyan.com

English :

Les faux airs , directed by Pascal Marey, text by Sylvain Vanstaevel and Stéphane De Clerck, performed by Sylvain Vanstaevel and Steeve Doom.

German :

Les faux airs , Inszenierung von Pascal Marey, Text von Sylvain Vanstaevel und Stéphane De Clerck, Interpretation von Sylvain Vanstaevel und Steeve Doom.

Italiano :

Les faux airs , regia di Pascal Marey, testo di Sylvain Vanstaevel e Stéphane De Clerck, interpretazione di Sylvain Vanstaevel e Steeve Doom.

Espanol :

Les faux airs , dirigida por Pascal Marey, texto de Sylvain Vanstaevel y Stéphane De Clerck, interpretada por Sylvain Vanstaevel y Steeve Doom.

L’événement Théâtre Les faux airs Sylvain Vanstaevel & Steeve Doom Royan a été mis à jour le 2025-11-05 par Royan Atlantique