Théâtre Les faux airs Sylvain Vanstaevel & Steeve Doom La Cigale de Royan Royan

La Cigale de Royan 79 avenue de la Grande Conche Royan Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 18 – 18 – 18 EUR
Début : 2025-11-21 20:30:00
2025-11-21
Les faux airs , mise en scène par Pascal Marey, texte de Sylvain Vanstaevel et Stéphane De Clerck, interprétation par Sylvain Vanstaevel et Steeve Doom.
La Cigale de Royan 79 avenue de la Grande Conche Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 78 44 64 11 contact@lacigalederoyan.com
English :
Les faux airs , directed by Pascal Marey, text by Sylvain Vanstaevel and Stéphane De Clerck, performed by Sylvain Vanstaevel and Steeve Doom.
German :
Les faux airs , Inszenierung von Pascal Marey, Text von Sylvain Vanstaevel und Stéphane De Clerck, Interpretation von Sylvain Vanstaevel und Steeve Doom.
Italiano :
Les faux airs , regia di Pascal Marey, testo di Sylvain Vanstaevel e Stéphane De Clerck, interpretazione di Sylvain Vanstaevel e Steeve Doom.
Espanol :
Les faux airs , dirigida por Pascal Marey, texto de Sylvain Vanstaevel y Stéphane De Clerck, interpretada por Sylvain Vanstaevel y Steeve Doom.
