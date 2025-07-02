Théâtre « Les loosers winners » – Châtillon-Coligny 2 juillet 2025 20:00
Loiret
Théâtre « Les loosers winners » Châtillon-Coligny
Théâtre avec atelier théâtre SLC
Théâtre « Les loosers winners », salle Humbert Bajout, à 20h. Participation libre. .
Mairie
Châtillon-Coligny 45230 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 10 59 35 52 jacquesnottin@gmail.com
