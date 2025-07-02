Théâtre « Les loosers winners » – Châtillon-Coligny 2 juillet 2025 20:00

Loiret

Théâtre « Les loosers winners » Châtillon-Coligny Loiret

Début : 2025-07-02 20:00:00
fin : 2025-07-02

2025-07-02

Théâtre avec atelier théâtre SLC
Théâtre « Les loosers winners », salle Humbert Bajout, à 20h. Participation libre.   .

Mairie
Châtillon-Coligny 45230 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 10 59 35 52  jacquesnottin@gmail.com

English :

Theater with SLC theater workshop

German :

Theater mit Theaterwerkstatt SLC

Italiano :

Teatro con il laboratorio teatrale SLC

Espanol :

Taller de teatro con SLC

L’événement Théâtre « Les loosers winners » Châtillon-Coligny a été mis à jour le 2025-06-12 par OT GATINAIS SUD