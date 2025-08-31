THEATRE L’HOMME SEUL Sorèze
THEATRE L’HOMME SEUL Sorèze samedi 2 mai 2026.
Sorèze
THEATRE L’HOMME SEUL
Rue Saint-Martin Sorèze Tarn
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-02 16:30:00
fin : 2026-05-02 18:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-02
L’HOMME SEUL SPECTACLE ORGANISE PAR LA PASSERELLE DES ARTS
Quelque part, un SDF se réveille. Il allume un mégot, avale quelques gorgées et parle. Il sait que personne ne l’écoute mais c’est pour ça qu’il nous parle, seul.
Un spectacle de Seb Lanz, avec Fred Guittet. Une création de la compagnie La Vie Moderne. .
Rue Saint-Martin Sorèze 81540 Tarn Occitanie +33 5 63 74 40 30
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English :
L’HOMME SEUL ORGANIZED BY LA PASSERELLE DES ARTS
L’événement THEATRE L’HOMME SEUL Sorèze a été mis à jour le 2026-04-09 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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- ROC RUELLES VTT Sorèze 8 août 2026
- RANDO VTT LA SORÈZIENNE 2026 Sorèze 30 août 2026