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THEATRE L’HOMME SEUL Sorèze

THEATRE L’HOMME SEUL Sorèze

THEATRE L’HOMME SEUL Sorèze samedi 2 mai 2026.

Adresse : Rue Saint-Martin

Ville : 81540 Sorèze

Département : Tarn

Début : samedi 2 mai 2026

Fin : samedi 2 mai 2026

Heure de début : 16:30:00

Tarif :

Sorèze

THEATRE L’HOMME SEUL

Rue Saint-Martin Sorèze Tarn

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-02 16:30:00
fin : 2026-05-02 18:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-05-02

L’HOMME SEUL SPECTACLE ORGANISE PAR LA PASSERELLE DES ARTS
Quelque part, un SDF se réveille. Il allume un mégot, avale quelques gorgées et parle. Il sait que personne ne l’écoute mais c’est pour ça qu’il nous parle, seul.
Un spectacle de Seb Lanz, avec Fred Guittet. Une création de la compagnie La Vie Moderne.   .

Rue Saint-Martin Sorèze 81540 Tarn Occitanie +33 5 63 74 40 30 

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English :

L’HOMME SEUL ORGANIZED BY LA PASSERELLE DES ARTS

L’événement THEATRE L’HOMME SEUL Sorèze a été mis à jour le 2026-04-09 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

À voir aussi à Sorèze (Tarn)