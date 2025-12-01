Théâtre Salle Le Calibert Mazet-Saint-Voy
Théâtre Salle Le Calibert Mazet-Saint-Voy dimanche 14 décembre 2025.
Théâtre
Salle Le Calibert Chemin du Bruas Mazet-Saint-Voy Haute-Loire
Début : 2025-12-14 15:00:00
fin : 2025-12-14 15:00:00
2025-12-14
Spectacle surprise !
AMA Théâtre vous propose une soirée théâtre. Gourmandises à la fin de la pièce.
English :
Surprise show!
AMA Théâtre offers an evening of theater. Delicious treats at the end of the show.
German :
Ein Überraschungsspektakel!
AMA Théâtre bietet Ihnen einen Theaterabend. Gourmandises am Ende des Stücks.
Italiano :
Spettacolo a sorpresa!
AMA Théâtre vi invita a una serata di teatro. Alla fine dello spettacolo, specialità gastronomiche.
Espanol :
Espectáculo sorpresa
AMA Théâtre le invita a una velada teatral. Degustación gastronómica al final de la obra.
L’événement Théâtre Mazet-Saint-Voy a été mis à jour le 2025-09-11 par Office de Tourisme du Haut-Lignon