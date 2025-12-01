Théâtre Salle Le Calibert Mazet-Saint-Voy

Théâtre Salle Le Calibert Mazet-Saint-Voy dimanche 14 décembre 2025.

Théâtre

Salle Le Calibert Chemin du Bruas Mazet-Saint-Voy Haute-Loire

Début : 2025-12-14 15:00:00

fin : 2025-12-14 15:00:00

2025-12-14

Spectacle surprise !

AMA Théâtre vous propose une soirée théâtre. Gourmandises à la fin de la pièce.

Salle Le Calibert Chemin du Bruas Mazet-Saint-Voy 43520 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

English :

Surprise show!

AMA Théâtre offers an evening of theater. Delicious treats at the end of the show.

German :

Ein Überraschungsspektakel!

AMA Théâtre bietet Ihnen einen Theaterabend. Gourmandises am Ende des Stücks.

Italiano :

Spettacolo a sorpresa!

AMA Théâtre vi invita a una serata di teatro. Alla fine dello spettacolo, specialità gastronomiche.

Espanol :

Espectáculo sorpresa

AMA Théâtre le invita a una velada teatral. Degustación gastronómica al final de la obra.

L’événement Théâtre Mazet-Saint-Voy a été mis à jour le 2025-09-11 par Office de Tourisme du Haut-Lignon