Théâtre Mon père est un gnou Aubréville

Théâtre Mon père est un gnou Aubréville dimanche 16 novembre 2025.

Théâtre Mon père est un gnou

Aubréville Meuse

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-11-16 14:30:00

fin : 2025-11-16

Date(s) :

2025-11-16

Drôle de titre pour une drôle d’histoire… Avec Mon père est un gnou, Hélène Géhin nous propose une pièce de théâtre originale pour tous les publics à partir de 9 ans. Réservation conseillée.Tout public

0 .

Aubréville 55120 Meuse Grand Est +33 6 07 34 36 43 mamaille.cie@gmail.com

English :

A strange title for a strange story? With Mon père est un gnou, Hélène Géhin presents an original play for audiences aged 9 and over. Reservations recommended.

German :

Ein komischer Titel für eine komische Geschichte? Hélène Géhin hat mit Mon père est un gnou ein originelles Theaterstück für alle ab 9 Jahren geschrieben. Reservierung empfohlen.

Italiano :

Uno strano titolo per una strana storia? Con Mon père est un gnou, Hélène Géhin presenta una pièce originale per un pubblico dai 9 anni in su. Si consiglia la prenotazione.

Espanol :

¿Un título extraño para una historia extraña? Con Mon père est un gnou, Hélène Géhin presenta una obra original para un público a partir de 9 años. Se recomienda reservar.

L’événement Théâtre Mon père est un gnou Aubréville a été mis à jour le 2025-09-03 par OT DU PAYS D’ARGONNE