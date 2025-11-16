Théâtre Mon père est un gnou Aubréville
Drôle de titre pour une drôle d’histoire… Avec Mon père est un gnou, Hélène Géhin nous propose une pièce de théâtre originale pour tous les publics à partir de 9 ans. Réservation conseillée.Tout public
Aubréville 55120 Meuse Grand Est +33 6 07 34 36 43 mamaille.cie@gmail.com
English :
A strange title for a strange story? With Mon père est un gnou, Hélène Géhin presents an original play for audiences aged 9 and over. Reservations recommended.
German :
Ein komischer Titel für eine komische Geschichte? Hélène Géhin hat mit Mon père est un gnou ein originelles Theaterstück für alle ab 9 Jahren geschrieben. Reservierung empfohlen.
Italiano :
Uno strano titolo per una strana storia? Con Mon père est un gnou, Hélène Géhin presenta una pièce originale per un pubblico dai 9 anni in su. Si consiglia la prenotazione.
Espanol :
¿Un título extraño para una historia extraña? Con Mon père est un gnou, Hélène Géhin presenta una obra original para un público a partir de 9 años. Se recomienda reservar.
