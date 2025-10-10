Théâtre Mort aux cons 2 rue des écoles Saint-Xandre

Dans la pièce Mort aux cons, Daniel veut en finir. Ariel surgit, même dessein. Militant végan et réactionnaire s’affrontent en joutes verbales avant de découvrir un dialogue aussi inattendu que bouleversant.

English : Theater Mort aux cons

In Mort aux cons, Daniel wants to end it all. Ariel shows up with the same intention. Vegan activist and reactionary clash in a verbal joust before a dialogue that is as unexpected as it is deeply moving.

German : Theater Mort aux cons

In dem Stück Tod den Dummköpfen will Daniel das Ende herbeiführen. Ariel taucht auf und hat das gleiche Ziel. Veganer und Reaktionäre liefern sich Wortgefechte, bevor es zu einem unerwarteten und erschütternden Dialog kommt.

Italiano :

A Mort aux cons, Daniel vuole farla finita. Ariel si presenta con la stessa intenzione. L’attivista vegana e la reazionaria si scontrano in una giostra verbale, prima di un dialogo tanto inaspettato quanto profondamente commovente.

Espanol : Teatro Mort aux cons

En Mort aux cons, Daniel quiere acabar de una vez. Ariel aparece con la misma intención. El activista vegano y el reaccionario se enfrentan en una justa verbal, antes de un diálogo tan inesperado como profundamente conmovedor.

