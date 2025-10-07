Théâtre musical Le Grand Démontage

Saint-Léger-lès-Domart Somme

Mercredi 11 février 20h30 Salle des fêtes de Saint-Léger-les-Domart

Théâtre musical Le Grand Démontage

Compagnie du Berger

Une troupe de théâtre au bout du rouleau veut créer un spectacle qui va révolutionner

le paysage…

Les répétitions s’enchaînent (non sans mal) autour de l’adaptation (forcément singulière)

d’un grand classique de la bande dessinée pour la jeunesse… Mais au début du dernier

acte, la consternation l’emporte sur le processus de création. C’est un ratage complet.

Rien ne marche. Le comble ? Ils n’ont même pas les droits d’auteur.

Et le directeur de la salle est furax… Ça ne peut pas être pire ? Si. Tout est fini.

Mais quand le spectacle est terminé, l’envers du décor, c’est encore le métier décrocher

les projecteurs, rouler les câbles, charger le camion, repartir.

Un hommage drôle et piquant aux métiers du théâtre.

Payant Tout public

Durée 1h30

Infos et réservation au 03.22.39.40.48

Saint-Léger-lès-Domart 80780 Somme Hauts-de-France +33 3 22 39 40 48 h.parent@nievresomme.fr

English :

Wednesday, February 11 8:30 p.m. Salle des fêtes, Saint-Léger-les-Domart

Musical theater Le Grand Démontage

Compagnie du Berger

A theater troupe at the end of its rope wants to create a show that will revolutionize

the landscape?

Rehearsals follow one another (not without difficulty) around the (inevitably singular) adaptation of a classic comic strip for young people..

of a classic children?s comic strip… But as the final act begins

the creative process. It’s a complete failure.

Nothing works. And to top it all off? They don’t even have the copyright.

And the theatre manager is furious? Can it get any worse? Yes, it can. It’s all over.

But when the show’s over, behind the scenes is still the job: unhooking the spotlights, rolling the cables, loading the truck, setting off again

unhook the spotlights, roll the cables, load the truck, drive away.

A funny, piquant tribute to theatrical professions.

Paying All audiences

Duration 1h30

Information and booking: 03.22.39.40.48

