Théâtre musical Le Grand Démontage Saint-Léger-lès-Domart
Théâtre musical Le Grand Démontage Saint-Léger-lès-Domart mercredi 11 février 2026.
Théâtre musical Le Grand Démontage
Saint-Léger-lès-Domart Somme
Tarif : 2.5 – 2.5 – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-02-11 20:30:00
fin : 2026-02-11
Date(s) :
2026-02-11
Mercredi 11 février 20h30 Salle des fêtes de Saint-Léger-les-Domart
Théâtre musical Le Grand Démontage
Compagnie du Berger
Une troupe de théâtre au bout du rouleau veut créer un spectacle qui va révolutionner
le paysage…
Les répétitions s’enchaînent (non sans mal) autour de l’adaptation (forcément singulière)
d’un grand classique de la bande dessinée pour la jeunesse… Mais au début du dernier
acte, la consternation l’emporte sur le processus de création. C’est un ratage complet.
Rien ne marche. Le comble ? Ils n’ont même pas les droits d’auteur.
Et le directeur de la salle est furax… Ça ne peut pas être pire ? Si. Tout est fini.
Mais quand le spectacle est terminé, l’envers du décor, c’est encore le métier décrocher
les projecteurs, rouler les câbles, charger le camion, repartir.
Un hommage drôle et piquant aux métiers du théâtre.
Payant Tout public
Durée 1h30
Infos et réservation au 03.22.39.40.48
Mercredi 11 février 20h30 Salle des fêtes de Saint-Léger-les-Domart
Théâtre musical Le Grand Démontage
Compagnie du Berger
Une troupe de théâtre au bout du rouleau veut créer un spectacle qui va révolutionner
le paysage…
Les répétitions s’enchaînent (non sans mal) autour de l’adaptation (forcément singulière)
d’un grand classique de la bande dessinée pour la jeunesse… Mais au début du dernier
acte, la consternation l’emporte sur le processus de création. C’est un ratage complet.
Rien ne marche. Le comble ? Ils n’ont même pas les droits d’auteur.
Et le directeur de la salle est furax… Ça ne peut pas être pire ? Si. Tout est fini.
Mais quand le spectacle est terminé, l’envers du décor, c’est encore le métier décrocher
les projecteurs, rouler les câbles, charger le camion, repartir.
Un hommage drôle et piquant aux métiers du théâtre.
Payant Tout public
Durée 1h30
Infos et réservation au 03.22.39.40.48 .
Saint-Léger-lès-Domart 80780 Somme Hauts-de-France +33 3 22 39 40 48 h.parent@nievresomme.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Wednesday, February 11 8:30 p.m. Salle des fêtes, Saint-Léger-les-Domart
Musical theater Le Grand Démontage
Compagnie du Berger
A theater troupe at the end of its rope wants to create a show that will revolutionize
the landscape?
Rehearsals follow one another (not without difficulty) around the (inevitably singular) adaptation of a classic comic strip for young people..
of a classic children?s comic strip… But as the final act begins
the creative process. It’s a complete failure.
Nothing works. And to top it all off? They don’t even have the copyright.
And the theatre manager is furious? Can it get any worse? Yes, it can. It’s all over.
But when the show’s over, behind the scenes is still the job: unhooking the spotlights, rolling the cables, loading the truck, setting off again
unhook the spotlights, roll the cables, load the truck, drive away.
A funny, piquant tribute to theatrical professions.
Paying All audiences
Duration 1h30
Information and booking: 03.22.39.40.48
L’événement Théâtre musical Le Grand Démontage Saint-Léger-lès-Domart a été mis à jour le 2025-10-07 par Maison du Tourisme Nièvre & Somme