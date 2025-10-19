Théâtre occitan Villefranche-de-Rouergue

Théâtre occitan Villefranche-de-Rouergue vendredi 9 janvier 2026.

Théâtre occitan

Quai de la Sénéchaussée Villefranche-de-Rouergue Aveyron

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi 2026-01-09

fin : 2026-01-09

Date(s) :

2026-01-09

L’Institut d’Études Occitanes vous présente un spectacle de théâtre majoritairement en occitan.

Le groupe Lo Japaïron , théâtre occitan amateur, accueillera deux autres troupes aveyronnaises, Les compagnons des Arméniès et Un théâtre sans nom . .

English :

The Institut d?Études Occitanes presents a theater show in mostly Occitan.

German :

Das Institut d’Études Occitanes präsentiert Ihnen eine Theateraufführung, die überwiegend in okzitanischer Sprache gehalten ist.

Italiano :

L’Institut d’Études Occitanes presenta uno spettacolo teatrale in lingua occitana.

Espanol :

El Institut d’Études Occitanes presenta un espectáculo teatral en su mayoría en occitano.

