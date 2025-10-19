Théâtre occitan Villefranche-de-Rouergue
Théâtre occitan Villefranche-de-Rouergue vendredi 9 janvier 2026.
Théâtre occitan
Quai de la Sénéchaussée Villefranche-de-Rouergue Aveyron
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi 2026-01-09
fin : 2026-01-09
Date(s) :
2026-01-09
L’Institut d’Études Occitanes vous présente un spectacle de théâtre majoritairement en occitan.
Le groupe Lo Japaïron , théâtre occitan amateur, accueillera deux autres troupes aveyronnaises, Les compagnons des Arméniès et Un théâtre sans nom . .
Quai de la Sénéchaussée Villefranche-de-Rouergue 12200 Aveyron Occitanie +33 6 33 60 36 43
English :
The Institut d?Études Occitanes presents a theater show in mostly Occitan.
German :
Das Institut d’Études Occitanes präsentiert Ihnen eine Theateraufführung, die überwiegend in okzitanischer Sprache gehalten ist.
Italiano :
L’Institut d’Études Occitanes presenta uno spettacolo teatrale in lingua occitana.
Espanol :
El Institut d’Études Occitanes presenta un espectáculo teatral en su mayoría en occitano.
