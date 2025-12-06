THÉÂTRE Pièce Salle d’attente – Téléthon 2026 Théâtre Beheria Bidart
THÉÂTRE Pièce Salle d’attente – Téléthon 2026 Théâtre Beheria Bidart samedi 6 décembre 2025.
Théâtre Beheria 9 Chemin des Écoliers Bidart Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Début : 2025-12-06
Pièce Salle d’attente Téléthon 2026
Pièce par la troupe Cie 3 coups le Réplique
A 20h au théâtre Beheria
160 places
A partir de 19h, moment de convivialité tapas et buvette avant/après la représentation, organisé par Xinkako
Réservation 06 73 14 57 45 .
Théâtre Beheria 9 Chemin des Écoliers Bidart 64210 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 73 14 57 45
