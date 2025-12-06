THÉÂTRE Pièce Salle d’attente – Téléthon 2026 Théâtre Beheria Bidart

THÉÂTRE Pièce Salle d'attente - Téléthon 2026

THÉÂTRE Pièce Salle d’attente – Téléthon 2026 Théâtre Beheria Bidart samedi 6 décembre 2025.

THÉÂTRE Pièce Salle d’attente – Téléthon 2026

Théâtre Beheria 9 Chemin des Écoliers Bidart Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-06
fin : 2025-12-06

Date(s) :
2025-12-06

Pièce Salle d’attente Téléthon 2026

Pièce par la troupe Cie 3 coups le Réplique

A 20h au théâtre Beheria
160 places

A partir de 19h, moment de convivialité tapas et buvette avant/après la représentation, organisé par Xinkako

Réservation 06 73 14 57 45   .

Théâtre Beheria 9 Chemin des Écoliers Bidart 64210 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 73 14 57 45 

English : THÉÂTRE Pièce Salle d’attente – Téléthon 2026

German : THÉÂTRE Pièce Salle d’attente – Téléthon 2026

Italiano :

Espanol : THÉÂTRE Pièce Salle d’attente – Téléthon 2026

L’événement THÉÂTRE Pièce Salle d’attente – Téléthon 2026 Bidart a été mis à jour le 2025-11-20 par OT Bidart