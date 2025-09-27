Théâtre Pourquoi tu cours? Théâtre municipal Gabrielle Robinne Montluçon

Théâtre Pourquoi tu cours? Théâtre municipal Gabrielle Robinne Montluçon samedi 27 septembre 2025.

Théâtre Pourquoi tu cours?

Théâtre municipal Gabrielle Robinne Place de la Comédie Montluçon Allier

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-27 20:30:00

fin : 2025-09-27

Date(s) :

2025-09-27

Création 2025 Première après accueil en résidence au Théâtre Municipal Gabrielle Robinne.

Habillé avec cape à la Rocky short, lunettes, petit bandeau sur la tête, débardeur il courait tout le temps dans les rues de Montluçon.

.

Théâtre municipal Gabrielle Robinne Place de la Comédie Montluçon 03100 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 02 27 28 billetterie@mairie-montlucon.fr

English :

Creation 2025 ? Premiere after residency at Théâtre Municipal Gabrielle Robinne.

Dressed in a Rocky-style cape shorts, glasses, small headband, tank top he was always running through the streets of Montluçon.

German :

Uraufführung 2025 ? Uraufführung nach Aufnahme in das Théâtre Municipal Gabrielle Robinne.

Gekleidet mit einem Rocky-Umhang Shorts, Brille, kleines Stirnband auf dem Kopf, Tanktop rannte er die ganze Zeit durch die Straßen von Montluçon.

Italiano :

Creazione 2025 ? Prima dopo la residenza al Théâtre Municipal Gabrielle Robinne.

Vestito con un mantello alla Rocky pantaloncini, occhiali, cerchietto, canottiera correva sempre per le strade di Montluçon.

Espanol :

Creación 2025 ? Estreno tras la residencia en el Théâtre Municipal Gabrielle Robinne.

Vestido con una capa a lo Rocky pantalón corto, gafas, pequeña cinta en la cabeza, camiseta sin mangas no paraba de correr por las calles de Montluçon.

L’événement Théâtre Pourquoi tu cours? Montluçon a été mis à jour le 2025-07-17 par Montluçon Tourisme