Théâtre Premières fiançailles avec la mort chez Bruno Die mardi 19 août 2025.

chez Bruno 175 chemin de Justin Die Drôme

Tarif : – – EUR

Rétribution de l’artiste au chapeau tarif suggéré: 10€

Début : 2025-08-19 20:00:00

fin : 2025-08-19 21:00:00

2025-08-19

Dans ce temps raccourci « d’un destin qui n’aura pas eu le temps d’affirmer un homme », tout se cristallise en un magnifique hymne à la bienveillance, à l’humanité d’un être soignant, à l’amour.

chez Bruno 175 chemin de Justin Die 26150 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 7 62 78 22 49 bruno.dr38@gmail.com

English :

In this shortened time « of a destiny that will not have had the time to affirm a man », everything crystallizes into a magnificent hymn to benevolence, to the humanity of a caring being, to love.

German :

In dieser verkürzten Zeit « eines Schicksals, das keine Zeit hatte, einen Menschen zu bestätigen », kristallisiert sich alles zu einer wunderbaren Hymne auf das Wohlwollen, die Menschlichkeit eines Pflegepersonals und die Liebe.

Italiano :

In questo tempo ridotto « di un destino che non avrà avuto il tempo di affermare un uomo », tutto si cristallizza in un magnifico inno alla benevolenza, all’umanità di una badante, all’amore.

Espanol :

En este tiempo acortado « de un destino que no habrá tenido tiempo de afirmar un hombre », todo cristaliza en un magnífico canto a la benevolencia, a la humanidad de un cuidador, al amor.

