THÉÂTRE PRIMAVERA LE GAI MARIAGE Sainte-Marie-la-Mer

THÉÂTRE PRIMAVERA LE GAI MARIAGE
Complexe Oméga Sainte-Marie-la-Mer Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 20
2026-04-09 21:00:00
2026-04-09
Henri de Sacy, Don Juan invétéré, apprend qu’il hérite d’un million d’euros de sa vieille tante à condition qu’il se marie dans l’année.
Complexe Oméga Sainte-Marie-la-Mer 66470 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 80 14 00
Henri de Sacy, an inveterate Don Juan, learns that he is to inherit a million euros from his elderly aunt on condition that he marries within the year.
