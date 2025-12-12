THÉÂTRE PRIMAVERA LE GAI MARIAGE

Complexe Oméga Sainte-Marie-la-Mer Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 20 – 20 – 20

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-09 21:00:00

fin : 2026-04-09

Date(s) :

2026-04-09

Henri de Sacy, Don Juan invétéré, apprend qu’il hérite d’un million d’euros de sa vieille tante à condition qu’il se marie dans l’année.

.

Complexe Oméga Sainte-Marie-la-Mer 66470 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 80 14 00

English :

Henri de Sacy, an inveterate Don Juan, learns that he is to inherit a million euros from his elderly aunt on condition that he marries within the year.

L’événement THÉÂTRE PRIMAVERA LE GAI MARIAGE Sainte-Marie-la-Mer a été mis à jour le 2025-12-12 par BIT DE SAINTE MARIE LA MER