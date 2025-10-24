Théâtre Quand ELISABETH CROIZAT AMBROISE et les autres Salle Jean Vilar Romans-sur-Isère

Salle Jean Vilar Rue Giraud Romans-sur-Isère Drôme

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR

lycéens et étudiants

Début : 2025-10-24 20:00:00

fin : 2025-10-24

2025-10-24

Pour commémorer les 80 ans de la Sécurité sociale, fondée le 4 octobre, un collectif d’organisations dont l’ANACR organise une représentation consacrée à Ambroise Croizat, ministre fondateur de la Sécu.

Salle Jean Vilar Rue Giraud Romans-sur-Isère 26100 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes anacr.romans@gmail.com

English :

To commemorate the 80th anniversary of Social Security, founded on October 4, a group of organizations including ANACR is organizing a performance dedicated to Ambroise Croizat, the founding minister of Social Security.

German :

Zum Gedenken an den 80. Jahrestag der Gründung der Sozialversicherung am 4. Oktober organisiert ein Kollektiv von Organisationen, darunter die ANACR, eine Aufführung, die Ambroise Croizat, dem Minister und Gründer der Sozialversicherung, gewidmet ist.

Italiano :

Per commemorare l’80° anniversario della fondazione della Sicurezza Sociale, il 4 ottobre, un gruppo di organizzazioni tra cui l’ANACR organizza uno spettacolo dedicato ad Ambroise Croizat, il ministro che fondò la Sicurezza Sociale.

Espanol :

Para conmemorar el 80 aniversario de la fundación de la Seguridad Social, el 4 de octubre, un grupo de organizaciones, entre ellas la ANACR, organiza un espectáculo dedicado a Ambroise Croizat, ministro fundador de la Seguridad Social.

