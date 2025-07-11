Théâtre Sur tes traces Gurshad Shaheman, Dany Boudreault, La ligne d’ombre Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy

Théâtre Sur tes traces Gurshad Shaheman, Dany Boudreault, La ligne d’ombre

Esplanade Jack Ralite, Rue de Parme, Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2026-01-13 19:30:00

fin : 2026-01-14 21:45:00

Date(s) :

2026-01-13 2026-01-14

THÉÂTRE RÉCITS CROISÉS C’EST TON DESTIN

L’un est né au Canada dans la région du Lac Saint-Jean, l’autre est né en Iran et a émigré en France au cours de son enfance. Sur scène, chacun raconte le destin de l’autre. Dans la salle, les spectateurs (équipés de casques) devront choisir quelle narration écouter.

À noter Le spectacle est déconseillé aux moins de 16 ans.

Billetterie en ligne.Tout public

Esplanade Jack Ralite, Rue de Parme, Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 54500 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 56 83 56 louise@centremalraux.com

English :

THEATER CROSSED NARRATIVES IT’S YOUR DESTINY

One was born in Canada in the Lac Saint-Jean region, the other was born in Iran and emigrated to France as a child. On stage, each tells the story of the other. In the auditorium, the audience (equipped with headphones) will have to choose which narration to listen to.

Please note The show is not recommended for under-16s.

Online ticketing.

German :

THEATER GEKREUZTE ERZÄHLUNGEN ES IST DEIN SCHICKSAL

Der eine wurde in Kanada in der Region des Lac Saint-Jean geboren, der andere ist im Iran geboren und als Kind nach Frankreich ausgewandert. Auf der Bühne erzählt jeder das Schicksal des anderen. Im Saal müssen die Zuschauer (mit Kopfhörern) entscheiden, welcher Erzählung sie zuhören wollen.

Hinweis: Die Aufführung ist für Zuschauer unter 16 Jahren nicht geeignet.

Online-Ticketverkauf.

Italiano :

TEATRO NARRAZIONI INTERSECANTI È IL TUO DESTINO

Uno è nato in Canada nella regione del Lac Saint-Jean, l’altro è nato in Iran ed è emigrato in Francia da bambino. Sul palco, ognuno racconta la storia dell’altro. In sala, il pubblico (dotato di cuffie) dovrà scegliere quale narrazione ascoltare.

Attenzione: lo spettacolo non è consigliato ai minori di 16 anni.

Biglietti disponibili online.

Espanol :

TEATRO NARRATIVAS CRUZADAS ES TU DESTINO

Uno nació en Canadá, en la región del lago Saint-Jean; el otro nació en Irán y emigró a Francia de niño. En el escenario, cada uno cuenta la historia del otro. En el auditorio, el público (equipado con auriculares) tendrá que elegir qué narración escuchar.

Atención: el espectáculo no está recomendado para menores de 16 años.

Entradas disponibles en línea.

