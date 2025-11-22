THÉÂTRE UNE FEMME SEULE THÉÂTRE MUNICIPAL JEAN MARMIGNON Saint-Gaudens

THÉÂTRE UNE FEMME SEULE THÉÂTRE MUNICIPAL JEAN MARMIGNON Saint-Gaudens samedi 22 novembre 2025.

THÉÂTRE UNE FEMME SEULE

THÉÂTRE MUNICIPAL JEAN MARMIGNON 3 Place Hippolyte Ducos Saint-Gaudens Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – – 12 EUR

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-22 20:30:00

fin : 2025-11-22 21:40:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-22

Tantôt tendre, tantôt critique, drôle et acide, ce seule-en-scène est un voyage au cœur de l’intimité de cette femme seule, entre rire et émotion.

Contrainte de supporter d’angoissantes présences masculines, réduite à cacher sa solitude derrière un fer à repasser et une radio retentissant à plein volume, Maria, femme au foyer enfermée chez elle par son mari, ouvre un jour la fenêtre… Une autre femme pourra-t-elle l’écouter ?

Durée 1h10.

A partir de 15 ans. .

THÉÂTRE MUNICIPAL JEAN MARMIGNON 3 Place Hippolyte Ducos Saint-Gaudens 31800 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 95 14 06 informationr2t@gmail.com

English :

At times tender, at times critical, funny and acidic, this one-woman show is a journey to the heart of this lonely woman’s intimacy, between laughter and emotion.

German :

Diese zärtliche, kritische, witzige und säuerliche Inszenierung ist eine Reise in die Intimität dieser einsamen Frau, zwischen Lachen und Rührung.

Italiano :

A tratti tenero, a tratti critico, divertente e acido, questo one-woman show è un viaggio al cuore dell’intimità di questa donna sola, tra risate ed emozioni.

Espanol :

A ratos tierno, a ratos crítico, divertido y ácido, este espectáculo unipersonal es un viaje al corazón de la intimidad de esta mujer solitaria, entre la risa y la emoción.

L’événement THÉÂTRE UNE FEMME SEULE Saint-Gaudens a été mis à jour le 2025-09-05 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE