Timioche Cinéma Grand Ecran Tyrosse Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse

Timioche

Timioche Cinéma Grand Ecran Tyrosse Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse mardi 22 juillet 2025.

Timioche

Cinéma Grand Ecran Tyrosse 24 avenue Nationale Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse Landes

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-22
fin : 2025-07-22

Date(s) :
2025-07-22

Programme de 4 court métrages d’animation.
Programme de 4 court métrages d’animation. Timioche un petit poisson toujours en retard, adore inventer des excuses, souvent plus grosses que lui !   .

Cinéma Grand Ecran Tyrosse 24 avenue Nationale Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse 40230 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 58 77 44 40  cinetyr@orange.fr

English : Timioche

Program of 4 animated shorts.

German : Timioche

Programm aus vier animierten Kurzfilmen.

Italiano :

Programma di 4 cortometraggi d’animazione.

Espanol : Timioche

Programa de 4 cortometrajes de animación.

L’événement Timioche Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse a été mis à jour le 2025-07-15 par OTI LAS