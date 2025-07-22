Timioche Cinéma Grand Ecran Tyrosse Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse
Cinéma Grand Ecran Tyrosse 24 avenue Nationale Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse Landes
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR
Programme de 4 court métrages d’animation. Timioche un petit poisson toujours en retard, adore inventer des excuses, souvent plus grosses que lui ! .
Cinéma Grand Ecran Tyrosse 24 avenue Nationale Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse 40230 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 58 77 44 40 cinetyr@orange.fr
English : Timioche
Program of 4 animated shorts.
German : Timioche
Programm aus vier animierten Kurzfilmen.
Italiano :
Programma di 4 cortometraggi d’animazione.
Espanol : Timioche
Programa de 4 cortometrajes de animación.
