Tirage Tombola  Gagnez votre poids en glace  LE CAGNARD PLAGE DU PLAN D’EAU EMBRUN Fourilles

Fourilles

Tirage Tombola Gagnez votre poids en glace

LE CAGNARD PLAGE DU PLAN D’EAU EMBRUN 11 avenue du Lac Fourilles Allier

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-24 18:00:00

fin : 2026-07-24 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-24

Les Participants à la tombola sont tirés au sort les premiers tirés font tourner la roue de la chance afin de savoir ce qu’ils ont gagné avec la possibilité de gagner leur Poids en Glace artisanale

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LE CAGNARD PLAGE DU PLAN D’EAU EMBRUN 11 avenue du Lac Fourilles 03140 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes lecagnard.embrun@gmail.com

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English :

Participants in the tombola are drawn at random the first drawn spin the wheel of chance to find out what they’ve won, with the chance to win their very own Handcrafted Ice Cream Weight

L’événement Tirage Tombola Gagnez votre poids en glace Fourilles a été mis à jour le 2026-05-06 par Office de tourisme Val de Sioule