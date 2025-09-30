Titanic Un voyage immersif La Sucrière Lyon 2e Arrondissement

La Sucrière 49 50 quai Rambaud Lyon 2e Arrondissement Rhône

Tarif : 16.9 – 16.9 – 16.9 EUR

Début : Lundi 2025-09-30 10:00:00

fin : 2025-01-04 18:00:00

2025-09-30

Lancez-vous dans cette expédition unique pour découvrir le Titanic, le plus luxueux paquebot à avoir pris le large.

English : Titanic An immersive voyage

Join us on a once-in-a-lifetime expedition to experience Titanic, the most luxurious ship to ever set sail. Featuring numerous artifacts, dramatic room recreations, never-before-seen 3D views, video animations, and cutting-edge technology, Titanic: An Immersive Voyage tells the story of the RMS Titanic like never before.

German :

Begeben Sie sich auf diese einzigartige Expedition, um die Titanic zu entdecken, das luxuriöseste Passagierschiff, das je in See gestochen ist.

Italiano :

Imbarcatevi in questa spedizione unica alla scoperta del Titanic, il più lussuoso transatlantico mai salpato.

Espanol :

Embárquese en esta expedición única para descubrir el Titanic, el transatlántico más lujoso que jamás haya zarpado.

