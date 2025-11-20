TITOFF – PASINO LE HAVRE Le Havre

TITOFF Début : 2025-11-20 à 20:00. Tarif : – euros.

SUD CONCERTS PRÉSENTE : TITOFFTitoff, pionnier français du stand-up, vous ouvre les portes du « Showbiz » dans son tout nouveau spectacle !Durant près d’1h30, vous serez plongés (avec l’accent évidemment) dans les coulisses confidentielles du show-biz français. Depuis ses modestes débuts à Marseille jusqu’à sa conquête de Paris, Titoff vous narre à travers ses anecdotes hilarantes les coulisses pétillantes, parfois absurdes et souvent incroyables du monde du spectacle.L’envers du décor des émissions télé, radio et ciné, les répétitions chaotiques, les rencontres avec les stars qu’il admirait enfant, les avantages dingues de la célébrité et ses inconvénients inattendus…Les hauts et les bas jalonnant une carrière faite de succès, d’échecs mais aussi et surtout de rires. Car s’il y a bien quelque chose qui a la même saveur avec un ami d’enfance des quartiers de Marseille ou avec une légende du cinéma américain, c’est un fou rire. Et Dieu sait que Titoff en a eu, des fous rires…et chaque soir vous en aurez avec lui !Préparez-vous à une soirée exceptionnelle où les anecdotes et les vannes mettent en lumière l’évolution d’un métier et plus généralement les mutations de notre société. De toutes ces choses impensables aujourd’hui, ces extravagances et cette démesure d’avant les chaines d’infos, les réseaux sociaux, et les smartphones.« Showbiz », le spectacle qui vous fera voir le milieu du divertissement sous un tout nouveau jour !——————————————————————————–Titoff, a French pioneer of stand-up comedy, invites you into the dazzling world of “Showbiz” in his brand-new show!For nearly 90 minutes, you’ll be immersed (accent included, of course) in the behind-the-scenes secrets of the French entertainment industry.From his humble beginnings in Marseille to his rise in Paris, Titoff shares his hilarious stories, offering a sparkling, sometimes absurd, and often unbelievable look at the backstage world of show business.Behind the scenes of TV, radio, and film; chaotic rehearsals; encounters with childhood idols; the wild perks of fame and its unexpected downsides… The ups and downs of a career filled with success, failures, and above all, laughter. Because if there’s one thing that has the same flavor whether it’s shared with a childhood friend from the streets of Marseille or a Hollywood legend—it’s a good laugh. And God knows Titoff has had plenty of those… and every night, you will too!Get ready for an unforgettable evening where stories and punchlines shed light on how this profession has evolved—and, more broadly, how society has changed. A throwback to all the wild and unthinkable things from a time before 24-hour news, social media, and smartphones.“Showbiz” — the show that will make you see the entertainment world in a whole new light!

PASINO LE HAVRE PLACE JULES FERRY 76600 Le Havre 76