TOC TOC Laurent BAFFIE Nilvange

14 rue Clémenceau Nilvange Moselle

Début : Jeudi Jeudi 2025-07-03 20:00:00

fin : 2025-07-03 23:59:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-03 2025-07-04

Mise en scène Mohamed MOUAFFIK

Assistante à la mise en scène Karine TURCO

Création graphique Francis&Lola

Avec Maxime GASPARD, Adeline GURY, Jean-Emmanuel LAGES, Stéphane NICOLAS, Mathilde PROTAIN, Kelly VONNER.

Réunis dans une salle d’attente, des patients atteints de T.O.C (Troubles Obsessionnels Compulsifs) vont devoir tromper l’ennui en attendant de pouvoir consulter le brillant Dr Stern.

Mais quand on ne peut s’empêcher de dire des grossièretés ou qu’on ne pense qu’à se laver, il n’est pas forcément aisé de lier connaissance.

Une chance la pièce est signée Laurent Baffie et les fous rires sont garantisTout public

14 rue Clémenceau Nilvange 57240 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 85 50 71 info@legueulard.fr

English :

Director: Mohamed MOUAFFIK

Assistant director: Karine TURCO

Graphic design: Francis&Lola

With Maxime GASPARD, Adeline GURY, Jean-Emmanuel LAGES, Stéphane NICOLAS, Mathilde PROTAIN, Kelly VONNER.

Gathered in a waiting room, a group of patients suffering from O.C.D. (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder) have to relieve their boredom while waiting to consult the brilliant Dr. Stern.

But when you can?t help saying rude things, or when all you think about is washing yourself, it?s not always easy to get to know him.

Luckily, the play is written by Laurent Baffie, and the laughs are guaranteed

German :

Regie: Mohamed MOUAFFIK

Regieassistentin: Karine TURCO

Grafische Gestaltung: Francis&Lola

Mit Maxime GASPARD, Adeline GURY, Jean-Emmanuel LAGES, Stéphane NICOLAS, Mathilde PROTAIN, Kelly VONNER.

In einem Wartezimmer versammeln sich Patienten mit Zwangsstörungen, um sich die Langeweile zu vertreiben, während sie darauf warten, den brillanten Dr. Stern zu konsultieren.

Doch wenn man nicht aufhören kann, unflätige Dinge zu sagen oder nur ans Waschen denkt, ist es nicht unbedingt einfach, sich anzufreunden.

Ein Glück: Das Stück stammt von Laurent Baffie und die Lacher sind garantiert

Italiano :

Direttore: Mohamed MOUAFFIK

Assistente alla regia: Karine TURCO

Progetto grafico: Francis&Lola

Con Maxime GASPARD, Adeline GURY, Jean-Emmanuel LAGES, Stéphane NICOLAS, Mathilde PROTAIN, Kelly VONNER.

Riuniti in una sala d’attesa, un gruppo di pazienti affetti da OCD (Disturbo Ossessivo Compulsivo) deve combattere la noia in attesa di vedere il brillante dottor Stern.

Ma quando non si può fare a meno di dire cose scortesi o quando si pensa solo a lavarsi, non è sempre facile conoscerlo.

Per fortuna, la commedia è scritta da Laurent Baffie e le risate sono garantite

Espanol :

Director: Mohamed MOUAFFIK

Ayudante de dirección: Karine TURCO

Diseño gráfico: Francis&Lola

Con Maxime GASPARD, Adeline GURY, Jean-Emmanuel LAGES, Stéphane NICOLAS, Mathilde PROTAIN, Kelly VONNER.

Reunidos en una sala de espera, un grupo de pacientes que padecen TOC (Trastorno Obsesivo Compulsivo) tienen que defenderse del aburrimiento mientras esperan ver al brillante Dr. Stern.

Pero cuando no puedes evitar decir groserías o cuando sólo piensas en lavarte, no siempre es fácil llegar a conocerle.

Afortunadamente, la obra está escrita por Laurent Baffie, y las risas están garantizadas

