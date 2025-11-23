Tonnay fête l’hiver avec son marché

Début : 2025-11-23 08:00:00

fin : 2025-11-23 13:00:00

2025-11-23

Nouveau marché festif sur le thème de l’hiver afin de mieux faire connaître et soutenir le marché dominical.

Sur les quais Tonnay-Charente 17430 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 82 14 30 mairie@tonnay-charente.fr

English : Tonnay celebrates winter with its market

New festive market with an autumn theme to promote and support the Sunday market. With the participation of the Tonnay-Charente School of Music and Dance. Musical entertainment from 10 a.m. Free admission.

German : Tonnay feiert den Winter mit seinem Markt

Neuer Festmarkt zum Thema Herbst, um den Sonntagsmarkt bekannter zu machen und zu unterstützen. Mit Beteiligung der Musik- und Tanzschule von Tonnay-Charente. Musikalische Darbietungen ab 10 Uhr. Freier Eintritt.

Italiano :

Nuovo mercato festivo a tema invernale per sensibilizzare e sostenere il mercato domenicale.

Espanol :

Nuevo mercado festivo de temática invernal para dar a conocer y apoyar el mercado dominical.

L'événement Tonnay fête l'hiver avec son marché Tonnay-Charente a été mis à jour le 2025-11-08