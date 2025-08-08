TORO PISCINE Saint-Mathieu-de-Tréviers

TORO PISCINE Saint-Mathieu-de-Tréviers vendredi 8 août 2025.

TORO PISCINE

Saint-Mathieu-de-Tréviers Hérault

Tarif : 4 – 4 – 4 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-08

fin : 2025-08-08

Date(s) :

2025-08-08

Le Club Taurin Le Saint-Loup et le Comité des Fêtes vous donnent rendez-vous pour une soirée haute en couleur aux Arènes Claude Saumade. Entre tradition, convivialité et ambiance festive, le toro-piscine promet un spectacle aussi drôle qu’inattendu, suivi d’une animation musicale pour prolonger la fête dans la bonne humeur. Dans les arènes, bodéga et foodtruck seront là pour régaler petits et gran

Le Club Taurin Le Saint-Loup et le Comité des Fêtes vous donnent rendez-vous pour une soirée haute en couleur aux Arènes Claude Saumade. Entre tradition, convivialité et ambiance festive, le toro-piscine promet un spectacle aussi drôle qu’inattendu, suivi d’une animation musicale pour prolonger la fête dans la bonne humeur. Dans les arènes, bodéga et foodtruck seront là pour régaler petits et grands tout au long de la soirée. Un moment de partage à ne pas manquer ! .

Saint-Mathieu-de-Tréviers 34270 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 55 20 28

English :

The Club Taurin Le Saint-Loup and the Comité des Fêtes invite you to a colorful evening at the Claude Saumade arenas. Combining tradition, conviviality and a festive atmosphere, the toro-piscine promises a show as funny as it is unexpected, followed by musical entertainment to keep the party going. In the arena, a bodega and foodtruck will be on hand to delight young and old alike

German :

Der Club Taurin Le Saint-Loup und das Festkomitee laden Sie zu einem bunten Abend in der Arena Claude Saumade ein. Zwischen Tradition, Geselligkeit und festlicher Atmosphäre verspricht der Toro-Piscine ein ebenso lustiges wie unerwartetes Spektakel, gefolgt von musikalischer Unterhaltung, um das Fest in guter Laune zu verlängern. In der Arena werden Bodéga und Foodtrucks für das leibliche Wohl der kleinen und großen Gäste sorgen

Italiano :

Il Club Taurin Le Saint-Loup e il Comité des Fêtes vi invitano a una serata colorata nelle arene Claude Saumade. Combinando tradizione, convivialità e un’atmosfera festosa, il toro-piscine promette uno spettacolo tanto divertente quanto inaspettato, seguito da un intrattenimento musicale per continuare la festa. Nell’arena, una bodega e un foodtruck saranno a disposizione per deliziare grandi e piccini

Espanol :

El Club Taurin Le Saint-Loup y el Comité des Fêtes le invitan a una velada llena de color en los ruedos Claude Saumade. Combinando tradición, convivencia y ambiente festivo, el toro-piscina promete un espectáculo tan divertido como inesperado, seguido de animación musical para que la fiesta no pare. En la arena, una bodega y un foodtruck harán las delicias de grandes y pequeños

L’événement TORO PISCINE Saint-Mathieu-de-Tréviers a été mis à jour le 2025-07-17 par 34 OT DU GRAND PIC ST LOUP