Tour de France féminin Tilly

Tour de France féminin Tilly mercredi 30 juillet 2025.

Tour de France féminin

Tilly Indre

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi 2025-07-30 13:00:00

fin : 2025-07-30

Date(s) :

2025-07-30

L’actualité a fait un focus sur les garçons et l’étape de Châteauroux mais l’Indre est aussi dans l’actualité pour le Tour Féminin 2025.

Pour cela nous organisons un point d’animation au cœur du village ou passera ces championnes. .

Tilly 36310 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 77 44 41 39 tillyloisirs36@gmail.com

English :

The news has focused on the boys and the Châteauroux stage, but Indre is also in the news for the Tour Féminin 2025.

German :

Die Nachrichten haben sich auf die Jungen und die Etappe in Châteauroux konzentriert, aber das Departement Indre ist auch wegen der Tour Féminin 2025 in den Nachrichten.

Italiano :

Le notizie si sono concentrate sui ragazzi e sulla tappa di Châteauroux, ma Indre è anche al centro dell’attenzione per il Tour Féminin 2025.

Espanol :

Las noticias se han centrado en los chicos y en la etapa de Châteauroux, pero Indre también es noticia por el Tour Féminin 2025.

