Tourcoing Jazz Festival 2025 : BILL LAURANCE & MICHAEL LEAGUE Magic Mirrors Tourcoing

Tourcoing Jazz Festival 2025 : BILL LAURANCE & MICHAEL LEAGUE Samedi 18 octobre, 20h30 Magic Mirrors Nord

Deux figures majeures du jazz contemporain, Bill Laurance et Michael League, se retrouvent dans un duo intime, complice et épuré. Ils se connaissent depuis leurs années d’études à Leeds, et leur collaboration au sein du légendaire Snarky Puppy les a propulsés sur la scène internationale.

Magic Mirrors – Parvis Saint Christophe, Tourcoing

Ouverture des portes : 20h00 – Début du concert : 20h30

Crédit photo : Jep Jorba

Bar sur place dès 20h00

Coproduction : Tourcoing Jazz / L’Aéronef

