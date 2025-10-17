Tourcoing Jazz Festival 2025 : BIRÉLI LAGRÈNE 4RTET + RHODA SCOTT Théâtre Raymond Devos Tourcoing
Tourcoing Jazz Festival 2025 : BIRÉLI LAGRÈNE 4RTET + RHODA SCOTT Vendredi 17 octobre, 20h00 Théâtre Raymond Devos Nord
1 billets = 2 concerts
Tarifs : de 13€ à 35€
Début : 2025-10-17T20:00:00 – 2025-10-17T23:00:00
BIRÉLI LAGRÈNE QUARTET + RHODA SCOTT
Vendredi 17 octobre 2025
Théâtre municipal Raymond Devos, Tourcoing
Ouverture des portes : 19h00 | Début du concert : 20h00 (1 billet = 2 concerts !)
Tarifs : de 10€ à 35€
1re partie : BIRÉLI LAGRÈNE QUARTET
Virtuose inclassable de la guitare, Biréli Lagrène réinvente le jazz manouche et explose les frontières entre les styles. Un concert explosif entre standards réinventés et compositions audacieuses.
2nd partie : RHODA SCOTT « LADIES & GENTLEMEN »
L’immense Rhoda Scott, la « Barefoot Lady », revient avec son orgue Hammond légendaire et des invité.e.s d’exception pour célébrer 20 ans d’aventures musicales ! Un set inédit où la parité se joue en musique, dans un dialogue vibrant entre instruments et voix.
Réservez vite sur tourcoing-jazz-festival.com
Bar et petite restauration sur place dès 19h00
