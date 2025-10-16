Tourcoing Jazz Festival 2025 : BUTCHER BROWN Le Grand Mix Tourcoing

Tarifs : 6 à 16€

Butcher Brown – Letters from the Atlantic

Jeudi 16 octobre 2025

Le Grand Mix – Tourcoing

Ouverture des portes : 19h00 / Début du concert : 20h00

Jazz, funk, hip-hop, soul, R&B

Butcher Brown, c’est le groove à l’état pur, un brassage irrésistible de jazz, hip-hop, funk et soul qui fait danser les esprits et vibrer les corps. Originaires de Richmond, ces cinq musiciens hors normes repoussent les frontières du jazz et célèbrent l’héritage des musiques afro-américaines avec une liberté contagieuse.

Bar et petite restauration sur place dès 19h00.

Coproduction : Le Grand Mix / Tourcoing Jazz

Infos et billetterie : tourcoing-jazz-festival.com ou legrandmix.com/fr/butcher-brown

Le Grand Mix 5 Place Notre Dame, 59200 Tourcoing Tourcoing 59200 Nord Hauts-de-France

LETTERS FROM THE ATLANTIC

Jacky Flav