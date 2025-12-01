TOURNÉE DÉPARTEMENTALE THÉÂTRE D’OC THEATRE DU CASINO Bagnères-de-Luchon

TOURNÉE DÉPARTEMENTALE THÉÂTRE D’OC

THEATRE DU CASINO Place Richelieu Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-12-12 14:00:00

fin : 2025-12-12

2025-12-12

Pèire Petit d’aprés Petit Pierre une pièce de Suzanne Lebeau et l’album jeunesse Le Manège de Petit Pierre de Michel Piquemal, traduit en occitan par Sèrgi Carles. Spectacle grand Public de la Cie La Rampe Tio avec le soutien du Conseil Départemental de la Haute-Garonne.

THEATRE DU CASINO Place Richelieu Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 68 32

Pèire Petit d’aprés Petit Pierre a play by Suzanne Lebeau and the children’s album Le Manège de Petit Pierre by Michel Piquemal, translated into Occitan by Sèrgi Carles. Performed for the general public by Cie La Rampe Tio with the support of the Conseil Départemental de la Haute-Garonne.

