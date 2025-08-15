Tournoi Amical de Tennis de Table Gymnase dePrayssac Prayssac

Tournoi Amical de Tennis de Table Gymnase dePrayssac Prayssac vendredi 15 août 2025.

Tournoi Amical de Tennis de Table

Gymnase dePrayssac 10 rue du Cami Ferrat Prayssac Lot

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Début : 2025-08-15 09:00:00

fin : 2025-08-15

2025-08-15

Le club de tennis de table de Prayssac organise un tournoi amical ouvert à tous, licencié(e)s ou non (pas d’homologation FFTT)!

Inscription obligatoire avant le 11 août. Limité à 48 participants.

09h00 -09h30: Accueil

09h45: Début des matchs avec classement intégral (matches de poule en 3 sets, puis 5 sets jusqu’en finale) 10 .

Gymnase dePrayssac 10 rue du Cami Ferrat Prayssac 46220 Lot Occitanie chassain.thierry@orange.fr

English :

The Prayssac table tennis club is organizing a friendly tournament open to all, licensed or not (no FFTT homologation)!

Registration required before August 11. Limited to 48 participants.

German :

Der Tischtennisclub von Prayssac organisiert ein Freundschaftsturnier, an dem alle teilnehmen können, egal ob mit oder ohne Lizenz (keine FFTT-Zulassung)!

Anmeldung bis zum 11. August erforderlich. Begrenzt auf 48 Teilnehmer.

Italiano :

Il club di tennis da tavolo di Prayssac organizza un torneo amichevole aperto a tutti, con o senza licenza (non approvato dalla FFTT)!

Iscrizione obbligatoria entro l’11 agosto. Limitato a 48 partecipanti.

Espanol :

El club de tenis de mesa Prayssac organiza un torneo amistoso abierto a todos, con o sin licencia (no homologada por la FFTT)

Inscripción obligatoria antes del 11 de agosto. Limitado a 48 participantes.

L’événement Tournoi Amical de Tennis de Table Prayssac a été mis à jour le 2025-07-29 par OT Cahors Vallée du Lot