Tournoi Beat Saber micro-folie Bitche

Tournoi Beat Saber micro-folie Bitche mardi 21 octobre 2025.

Tournoi Beat Saber

micro-folie 12 rue du Colonel Teyssier Bitche Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-10-21 14:00:00

fin : 2025-10-24 17:15:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-21

Rejoignez-nous pour une expérience immersive et rythmée !

Conditions de participation

Ouvert à tous à partir de 10 ans (les enfants doivent être accompagnés d’un adulte).

Prix à gagner

Deux places de cinéma pour le/la participant(e) ayant obtenu le meilleur score !

Qu’est-ce que Beat Saber ?

Beat Saber est un jeu de réalité virtuelle où les joueurs manient des sabres lumineux pour trancher des blocs colorés en rythme avec la musique. Avec des graphismes captivants et une bande-son dynamique, le jeu offre une expérience immersive qui combine action, musique et exercice physique. Les joueurs doivent réagir rapidement et avec précision aux rythmes entraînants, ce qui en fait un défi aussi amusant que stimulant !

Déroulement de l’événement

Le tournoi se déroulera sur une semaine, chaque participant pourra réserver un créneau d’une heure pour jouer. Chaque partie met le joueur au défi face à 10 niveaux de musique de difficulté croissante.

Comment participer

Les inscriptions se font par téléphone au 07 55 58 07 50 ou par mail à espaceteyssier@ville-bitche.eu. Profitez d’une heure de jeu pour réaliser le meilleur score possible. À la fin du tournoi, les meilleurs scores seront annoncés, et le vainqueur remportera deux places de cinéma.

Ne manquez pas cette chance de vivre une compétition palpitante et de vous amuser avec d’autres passionnés de Beat Saber !Tout public

0 .

micro-folie 12 rue du Colonel Teyssier Bitche 57230 Moselle Grand Est +33 7 55 58 07 50 espaceteyssier@ville-bitche.eu

English :

Join us for an immersive, fast-paced experience!

Conditions of participation

Open to everyone aged 10 and over (children must be accompanied by an adult).

Prizes to be won:

Two cinema tickets for the participant with the highest score!

What is Beat Saber?

Beat Saber is a virtual reality game in which players wield light sabers to slice through colorful blocks in time with the music. With captivating graphics and a dynamic soundtrack, the game offers an immersive experience that combines action, music and physical exercise. Players must react quickly and accurately to the lively rhythms, making it a challenge that’s as fun as it is stimulating!

Event schedule

The tournament will take place over the course of a week, with each participant able to reserve a one-hour slot to play. Each game challenges the player to 10 levels of music of increasing difficulty.

How to take part

To register, call 07 55 58 07 50 or e-mail espaceteyssier@ville-bitche.eu. Enjoy an hour’s play to achieve the best possible score. At the end of the tournament, the highest scores will be announced, and the winner will receive two cinema tickets.

Don’t miss this chance to experience a thrilling competition and have fun with other Beat Saber enthusiasts!

German :

Begleiten Sie uns auf eine immersive und rhythmische Erfahrung!

Teilnahmebedingungen

Offen für alle ab 10 Jahren (Kinder müssen von einem Erwachsenen begleitet werden).

Zu gewinnende Preise:

Zwei Kinokarten für den/die Teilnehmer/in mit der höchsten Punktzahl!

Was ist Beat Saber?

Beat Saber ist ein Virtual-Reality-Spiel, bei dem die Spieler Lichtschwerter schwingen, um im Rhythmus der Musik bunte Blöcke zu durchtrennen. Mit fesselnden Grafiken und einem dynamischen Soundtrack bietet das Spiel ein immersives Erlebnis, das Action, Musik und körperliche Betätigung miteinander verbindet. Die Spieler müssen schnell und präzise auf die mitreißenden Rhythmen reagieren, was das Spiel zu einer ebenso unterhaltsamen wie herausfordernden Herausforderung macht!

Ablauf der Veranstaltung

Das Turnier findet über eine Woche statt, wobei jeder Teilnehmer einen einstündigen Slot zum Spielen buchen kann. Jedes Spiel fordert den Spieler vor 10 Musikstufen mit steigendem Schwierigkeitsgrad heraus.

Wie kann man teilnehmen

Die Anmeldung erfolgt per Telefon unter 07 55 58 07 50 oder per E-Mail an espaceteyssier@ville-bitche.eu. Nutzen Sie eine Stunde Spielzeit, um die höchstmögliche Punktzahl zu erreichen. Am Ende des Turniers werden die Highscores bekannt gegeben, und der Gewinner erhält zwei Kinokarten.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, einen spannenden Wettkampf zu erleben und mit anderen Beat-Saber-Fans Spaß zu haben!

Italiano :

Unisciti a noi per un’esperienza coinvolgente e frenetica!

Requisiti d’ingresso:

Aperto a tutti a partire dai 10 anni (i bambini devono essere accompagnati da un adulto).

Premi in palio:

Due biglietti per il cinema per il partecipante con il punteggio più alto!

Che cos’è Beat Saber?

Beat Saber è un gioco di realtà virtuale in cui i giocatori brandiscono spade laser per tagliare blocchi colorati a ritmo di musica. Con una grafica accattivante e una colonna sonora dinamica, il gioco offre un’esperienza coinvolgente che combina azione, musica ed esercizio fisico. I giocatori devono reagire con rapidità e precisione ai ritmi vivaci, rendendo la sfida tanto divertente quanto stimolante!

Come si svolge l’evento

Il torneo si svolgerà nell’arco di una settimana e ogni partecipante potrà riservare uno spazio di un’ora per giocare. Ogni partita metterà i giocatori alla prova con 10 livelli di musica di difficoltà crescente.

Come partecipare:

Per iscriversi, chiamare il numero 07 55 58 07 50 o inviare un’e-mail a espaceteyssier@ville-bitche.eu. Godetevi un’ora di gioco per ottenere il miglior punteggio possibile. Alla fine del torneo verranno annunciati i migliori punteggi e il vincitore si aggiudicherà due biglietti per il cinema.

Non perdete l’occasione di vivere un’emozionante competizione e di divertirvi con altri fan di Beat Saber!

Espanol :

Únase a nosotros en una experiencia inmersiva y trepidante

Requisitos de acceso:

Abierto a mayores de 10 años (los niños deben ir acompañados de un adulto).

Premios

Dos entradas de cine para el participante que obtenga la mejor puntuación

¿Qué es Beat Saber?

Beat Saber es un juego de realidad virtual en el que los jugadores empuñan sables de luz para cortar bloques de colores al ritmo de la música. Con unos gráficos cautivadores y una banda sonora dinámica, el juego ofrece una experiencia envolvente que combina acción, música y ejercicio físico. Los jugadores tienen que reaccionar con rapidez y precisión a los animados ritmos, lo que lo convierte en un reto tan divertido como estimulante

Cómo se desarrolla el evento

El torneo se desarrollará a lo largo de una semana, y cada participante podrá reservar un turno de una hora para jugar. Cada partida desafiará a los jugadores a 10 niveles musicales de dificultad creciente.

Cómo participar:

Para inscribirse, llame al 07 55 58 07 50 o envíe un correo electrónico a espaceteyssier@ville-bitche.eu. Disfrute de una hora de juego para lograr la mejor puntuación posible. Al final del torneo se anunciarán las mejores puntuaciones y el ganador se llevará dos entradas de cine.

¡No te pierdas esta oportunidad de vivir una emocionante competición y divertirte con otros fans de Beat Saber!

L’événement Tournoi Beat Saber Bitche a été mis à jour le 2025-09-19 par OT DU PAYS DE BITCHE