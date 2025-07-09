Tournoi de beach-volley Agon-Coutainville 9 juillet 2025 14:30
Manche
Tournoi de beach-volley Plage du Passous Agon-Coutainville Manche
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-09 14:30:00
fin : 2025-07-09 16:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-07-09
Tournoi de beach-volley de 14h30 à 16h30 sur la plage du Passous. Gratuit.
Plage du Passous
Agon-Coutainville 50230 Manche Normandie
English : Tournoi de beach-volley
Beach volleyball tournament from 2.30pm to 4.30pm on the Passous beach. Free admission.
German :
Beachvolleyballturnier von 14:30 bis 16:30 Uhr am Strand von Passous. Kostenlos.
Italiano :
Torneo di beach volley dalle 14.30 alle 16.30 sulla spiaggia di Passous. Ingresso libero.
Espanol :
Torneo de voley playa de 14.30 a 16.30 h en la playa de Passous. Entrada gratuita.
