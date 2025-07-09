Tournoi de beach-volley Agon-Coutainville 9 juillet 2025 14:30

Manche

Tournoi de beach-volley Plage du Passous Agon-Coutainville Manche

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-09 14:30:00

fin : 2025-07-09 16:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-09

Tournoi de beach-volley de 14h30 à 16h30 sur la plage du Passous. Gratuit.

Plage du Passous

Agon-Coutainville 50230 Manche Normandie

English : Tournoi de beach-volley

Beach volleyball tournament from 2.30pm to 4.30pm on the Passous beach. Free admission.

German :

Beachvolleyballturnier von 14:30 bis 16:30 Uhr am Strand von Passous. Kostenlos.

Italiano :

Torneo di beach volley dalle 14.30 alle 16.30 sulla spiaggia di Passous. Ingresso libero.

Espanol :

Torneo de voley playa de 14.30 a 16.30 h en la playa de Passous. Entrada gratuita.

L’événement Tournoi de beach-volley Agon-Coutainville a été mis à jour le 2025-06-25 par Coutances Tourisme