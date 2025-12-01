Tournoi de football Gymnase municipal Rupt-sur-Moselle

Tournoi de football

Gymnase municipal 24 rue Jules Ferry Rupt-sur-Moselle Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-12-14 14:00:00

fin : 2025-12-14 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-14

Tournoi de football en salle organisé en faveur du Téléthon. Formez votre équipe 5 € joueur, 5 joueurs minimum par équipe avec au moins 2 enfants de moins de 13 ans. Inscription obligatoire par téléphone.Tout public

0 .

Gymnase municipal 24 rue Jules Ferry Rupt-sur-Moselle 88360 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 67 71 52 50 valleedelamoselle.as@vosges.lgef.fr

English :

Indoor soccer tournament organized in aid of the Telethon. Form your team: 5 ? player, minimum 5 players per team with at least 2 children under 13. Registration required by telephone.

German :

Hallenfußballturnier, das zugunsten des Telethon organisiert wird. Stellen Sie Ihr Team zusammen: 5 ? Spieler, mindestens 5 Spieler pro Team mit mindestens 2 Kindern unter 13 Jahren. Anmeldung per Telefon erforderlich.

Italiano :

Torneo di calcio indoor organizzato a favore di Telethon. Forma la tua squadra: 5? giocatore, minimo 5 giocatori per squadra con almeno 2 bambini sotto i 13 anni. Iscrizione obbligatoria per telefono.

Espanol :

Torneo de fútbol sala organizado a beneficio del Teletón. Forma tu equipo: 5? jugador, mínimo 5 jugadores por equipo con al menos 2 niños menores de 13 años. Inscripción obligatoria por teléfono.

L’événement Tournoi de football Rupt-sur-Moselle a été mis à jour le 2025-11-15 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE DES BALLONS DES HAUTES VOSGES